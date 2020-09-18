‘Kevin Lunney is back at work but the threat level for QIH directors has not changed – we have to be constantly on our guard’

The horrific attack was the culmination of eight years of sabotage, violence and threats directed against the former Quinn companies which Border criminal Cyril McGuinness is believed to have coordinated at the behest of a mysterious ‘paymaster’ for which he received in excess of €1m.

But even though Kevin Lunney has long since returned to work, none of the management team at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QH) has been able to find “normality” in their lives.

“Despite the ongoing protection from the police and the various investigations, which we greatly welcome and appreciate, it is hard to return to any semblance of normality since the threat remains and the undercurrent of intimidation continues,” QIH director John McCartin told the Irish Independent.

“While Kevin is back at work it is impossible for him to move on and put this horrific experience behind him while the ongoing prosecutions are ongoing and the backdrop of intimidation continues.

“As long as there is somebody motivated to drive us (QIH directors) out of the business by any means possible we will have to remain constantly on our guard. The gardai have told us that the threat level against us has not changed since the attack on Kevin.

“It means that you must always be cognisant about your personal safety and ensure that you don’t have any set routes or pattern of movement,” he added.

The QIH director revealed how a whispering campaign of “vilification” against the directors has been orchestrated in communities in Cavan, Fermanagh and Leitrim.

John McCartin revealed how a whispering campaign of "vilification" against the directors has been orchestrated in communities in Cavan, Fermanagh and Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

John McCartin revealed how a whispering campaign of "vilification" against the directors has been orchestrated in communities in Cavan, Fermanagh and Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

“There is an orchestrated campaign of vilification directed at us by certain elements in an insidious attempt to poison our relationship with the communities we come from and serve as employers. It limits one’s ability to move and speak freely in your own community.”

The threat level against the directors of QIH remains as “high as ever” one year on from the horrific abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney.

Despite a major cross border joint police investigation and the pending trial of four men for alleged involvement in the attack, an atmosphere of intimidation against the directors continues to simmer.

Gardai recently informed the five executives – Kevin Lunney and his brother Tony; John McCartin; CEO Liam McCaffrey and Dara O’Reilly – that they are still classified as targets of a criminal gang.

The men are all receiving protection from the PSNI and the gardai.

In February an arson attack marked a resumption of the campaign targeting the five-man QIH management team which had ceased following the attack on Kevin Lunney on September 17 last year.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday February 15, near Derrylin in County Fermanagh when two men attempted setting fire to a truck and a jeep which were parked near the home of a relative of a QIH director.

Since then gardai have investigated a number of incidents where associates of the late criminal Cyril McGuinness observed acting suspiciously near the home of QIH director Mr McCartin and the company’s headquarters in Derrylin last April.

Some of the executives have also reported being followed on a number of occasions, most recently on September 1 last.

And last month a sign appeared on a road close to the County Cavan home of Dara O’Reilly, the QIH financial director, with the words “Dara Reilly (sic) RIP”.

One year ago, Kevin Lunney was ambushed close to his home near Derrylin where he was bundled into a car and taken to a disused quarry near Ballinagh in Cavan.

He was dragged into a horse box where, over the next two and a half hours, he was beaten and tortured.

Sean Quinn’s former protégé and close friend suffered multiple deep cuts to his body when a Stanley knife was used to slice off his clothes.

The knife was run under Kevin Lunney’s finger nails before being used to carve the letters QIH into his chest.

The ordeal only came to an end when he was doused in bleach and his leg was broken in two places. It is alleged that he was repeatedly told that unless he and his fellow directors immediately resigned from QIH the gang would also come after them.

The seriously injured executive was dumped on an isolated country laneway close to the village of Arva where he was found around 9pm and rushed to hospital.

It is believed that McGuinness and the ‘paymaster’ had scaled back the vandalism and threats to lull the directors into a false sense of security before making their move.

The attack was specifically timed to coincide with a planned board meeting between the company directors and QIH’s three main financial backers which had been due to take place in Derrylin the morning after the attack.

The investors who had arrived on flights from New York immediately returned to the US after being advised that their security could not be assured.

Mr McCartin recalled: “We will never forget those terrifying hours after Kevin was abducted. We were initially numbed with shock as we tried to process what had happened and it was hours after he was found before we realised the barbarity of the ordeal that he had been put through.

“When we got involved in saving the former Quinn companies none of us could ever have envisaged just how ugly it would get and the scant regard that could be shown for the well being of decent, innocent human beings.

“This was all part of a crude, senseless strategy to undermine a business which is the main economic driver in a region where jobs have always been scarce.

“But despite all of what has happened Kevin Lunney and the rest of the management team, we have succeeded in returning the companies to profitability and creating 150 extra jobs bringing to 850 the total number now working in QIH and up to 2,500 jobs in the wider community.”

The QIH directors have welcomed the personal intervention of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris who assured them that the investigation would continue “as long as it takes” to bring everyone involved to justice.

“The Commissioner and the gardai have shown us huge support in the last year and their presence around us both from a protection and investigative perspective has been a huge source of comfort to us and our families.

“Mr Harris met us on a number of occasions and gave us time to listen to our concerns and to brief us on the progress of the various investigations,” Mr McCartin said.

In addition to the investigation of the Lunney attack a separate team of detectives have been probing the background to the long campaign of violence mounted by McGuiness.

Another strand of the enquiry has been focused on the gangster’s money trail in the hope that it leads back to his secret financier.

Earlier this year the Irish Independent revealed how gardai had identified a network of companies through which up to €1m was funnelled to McGuiness.

In another dramatic twist to the QIH saga the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is conducting a public interest enquiry which it launched in January into alleged leaks to a newspaper of details contained in garda interviews with Mr McCartin which were conducted in Carrick-on-Shannon station.

The matter was initially forwarded to the watchdog body by garda management in Leitrim after the businessman complained that details from his garda interviews had appeared in a newspaper, and also allegedly were known to a suspect believed to have ordered the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney.

However, in what gardai regard as being a highly significant move, GSOC then upgraded their enquiry after concluding that it warranted an investigation in the public interest under Section 102 (4) of the Garda Siochana Act, which allows it to instigate an investigation into alleged Garda misconduct without receiving a complaint.

In a statement at the time the watchdog confirmed that it had opened the investigation to establish whether there was an "unlawful disclosure of information" and "potential interference in the administration of justice" by gardai.

Earlier this week the former Fine Gael politician expressed his “surprise” to learn that a garda investigation regarding threats to his life had apparently been conducted independently of the main garda enquiry based in Cavan and a file sent to the DPP without his knowledge.

He first became aware of the investigation two weeks ago when gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon informed him that the DPP had decided there was insufficient evidence to charge a number of named individuals.

The five QIH directors were concerned that the leaked information would be used as part of a concerted campaign to discredit and intimidate them in a bid to stifle the investigations currently underway.

“While we have no concerns with any other aspect of the ongoing garda investigations I did make a complaint that details of information regarding my personal security concerns and other information, which I gave gardai in what I understood to be a background interview, were somehow leaked,” said Mr McCartin.