| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Kevin Lunney is back at work but the threat level for QIH directors has not changed – we have to be constantly on our guard’

Kevin Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Close

Kevin Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Kevin Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Kevin Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Paul Williams Email

The horrific attack was the culmination of eight years of sabotage, violence and threats directed against the former Quinn companies which Border criminal Cyril McGuinness is believed to have coordinated at the behest of a mysterious ‘paymaster’ for which he received in excess of €1m.

But even though Kevin Lunney has long since returned to work, none of the management team at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QH) has been able to find “normality” in their lives.

“Despite the ongoing protection from the police and the various investigations, which we greatly welcome and appreciate, it is hard to return to any semblance of normality since the threat remains and the undercurrent of intimidation continues,” QIH director John McCartin told the Irish Independent.