Kevin Lunney attack: Gardaí seek help tracing van 'in poor repair' used in abduction

Gardaí are searching for a van they believe was used to transport businessman Kevin Lunney who was kidnapped from his home by masked men before being brutally tortured for over two hours.

Information was released yesterday on a distinctive van in "poor repair" as the joint Garda/PSNI investigation continues into the abduction and attack on the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive last week.

Independent.ie understands Mr Lunney was in the white 'hi-roof' Transit-type van that is being sought by investigators, who believe it could provide vital evidence if found.

Mr Lunney (50) is still in hospital after he suffered life-changing injuries when he was kidnapped and badly beaten last Tuesday before being left at the side of the road in Co Cavan.

He was taken from his car near his home in Co Fermanagh by a group of four masked men.

A number of properties in the Cavan area have been searched and gardaí are now trying to identify the gang involved through DNA recovered from inside a horse-box in which they believe Mr Lunney was tortured and beaten.

Describing the van yesterday, a Garda spokesperson said it is "in poor repair and may have a loose 'screeching' fan belt. This van has a distinctive painted red floor or partially red floor in the rear cargo area".

The appeal comes as Garda Commissioner Drew Harris denied suggestions there had been a failure on the part of his force in its inquiries into more than 70 incidents linked to attacks on QIH and its personnel since 2011 or 2012.

He said there had been arrests and files prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions but none had resulted in criminal charges.

He said his officers were now reviewing all of the information and intelligence that had been gathered in previous inquiries to establish if any of it could be useful to the investigation into last week's "savage" assault on Mr Lunney.

Kevin Lunney. Photo: Quinn Industrial Holdings/PA Wire

Mr Harris said there was no shortage of resources allocated to the Lunney investigation and personnel from Cavan-Monaghan were being supported by the Garda national units.

He understood that people could be afraid to come forward but said it was crucial that anybody with information that could help the inquiries could pass it on in strict confidence.

