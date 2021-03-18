Kerryman newspaper ‘comparable to the Bible’ for Michael Healy-Rae as he debates gender neutral language

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said it’s “political correctness gone mad” to rename the Kerryman newspaper to a more gender-neutral title.

Mr Healy-Rae’s comments come after Minister of State Josepha Madigan discussed the need for more gender neutral language, using the regional newspaper as an example.

The Kerry TD defended the paper, saying: “The Kerry newspaper in Kerry is comparable to the Bible as far as I’m concerned.”

He went on to discuss his issues with the general use of gender neutral language, saying: “Where are we going to stop with this political correctness and nonsense?

“On every road in Ireland, there is a thing called a manhole, where there is a hole going down into the ground,” he said on RTÉ Radio One's Today with Claire Byrne.

“Is it an insult to anybody so to call it a manhole, or do we have to call it a person-hole?

“Will we have to give up the days of looking at a horse and saying: ‘well that’s a nice mare’ or ‘that’s a nice stallion’, in case we’d insult anybody?

“Will we have to really change the language that comes out of our mouth in case we insult anybody?”

The minister defended her position, saying the Kerryman newspaper is just one example of a gendered title, and that this is a broader issue.

“There’s going to be resistance to changing names, and I’m not saying that they have to, but I think we have to ask ourselves honestly why there’s such resistance sometimes,” she said.

“Because I think discussing ways to build sort of greater equality in our society is not something to should shy away from, I feel, and I think the language we use impacts the way we see the world.”

However, Mr Healy-Rae restated that his issue with the debate extends beyond just the newspaper’s title.

“I have an issue with this whole debate, because you could keep talking about it forever,” he said.

“I cannot believe we’re actually having this conversation when there are so many real problems and issues out there, that both the minister and I, and everybody else, should be dealing with.”

On a final note, Ms Madigan added: “Really it’s just about equality as far as I’m concerned, and having a word around it that reflects that equality.”

Irish Independent