Kerryman caught up in coronavirus lockdown has 'stocked up on potatoes'

Greg McDonough (52), from Listowel, is mostly confined to an apartment in a small town with his wife Wang Xuan and son Joseph (2) after severe restrictions were imposed as three cases of the potentially deadly virus were diagnosed.

Anhui province is next to Hubei and the city of Wuhan where the coronavirus outbreak erupted.

"I was visiting my wife's family and three days ago the roads were shut down. Supermarkets and restaurants have now been closed."

Mr McDonough, who works as a teacher in an English university in the north of the country, has been in China for 14 years.

If he goes out for a walk he must wear a mask.

"If you see another person you have to walk in the opposite direction and stay 20 metres from them," he said.

"It's like people have become repelling magnets," he added.

The streets where children should be out playing and full of people are deserted.

"I was due to go back to Ireland for a few days but that has now been cancelled."

He was hoping to go back to Listowel for the short break on a Lufthansa flight but it was cancelled and he could not leave the town.

He said because of the Spring festival many households were well stocked with food and they anticipated the lockdown.

"I went out yesterday and bought a big bag of spuds. We sensed this was coming," he said.

"They have already stopped the buses and taxis cannot go outside the town," he said.

He first went to China for a year when he was at a "crossroads" in his life.

The following year he met his wife .

"I live in the north and if we could get back there it would be a much safer place but we cannot leave the town.

"We will be watching a lot of television, eating a lot of spuds and doing a lot of sleeping over the coming weeks."

Health authorities in China expected the outbreak to peak in around 10 days.

Mr McDonough said some Irish people who may be working in "pay as you go" jobs may end up not being paid while they are on enforced leave.

"A lot are teachers in training centres.

"It provides good money when teaching but they are not paid when they are not working," he added.

Mr McDonough is in a secure job but other Irish who are working in China may lose out because of the shutdown in so many workplaces.

They may not be paid while they are confined due to the virus.

This could create financial problems for some Irish people if the lockdown drags on.

The only area where an air evacuation is being offered from is Wuhan and the surrounding district.

The Irish community in China keep in contact through various phone groups.

