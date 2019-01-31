Kerry woman needs help tracking down her mystery admirer

A Kerry woman is trying to track down her mystery admirer... and she's sure he's a Dub.

Ciara Mangan, from Knocknagashel, is appealing to the public to see if anyone can help solve her romantic riddle.

The 28-year-old, who works at Glamour Beauty Salon in The Square, Listowel, received a late Christmas card a few days ago from a man she had met on a night out in Cork, but she didn't get his name at the time.

The mystery man, described as "tall with dark hair and a beard", addressed the envelope to 'Ciara' and said he did some detective work to find a possible beauty salon in Listowel for the address. He posted the card on December 20 and it only arrived in the door a number of days ago.

Writing in the card, the man said he was delighted to have met her by chance in November at an awards ceremony in Cork, but regretted not asking for her number or approaching her the following day.

A romantic reunion is proving more difficult than Ciara had imagined, however, as the man didn't leave his contact details on the card.

Ciara posted her appeal for more information on social media, but said she had no idea it would "take off like wildfire".

"We posted it on the salon Facebook page and it just grew legs," she told Independent.ie.

"I didn't realise how much attention it would get, but I don't have any leads yet.

"He was maybe in his mid to late thirties," she continued, "we met at the Hi Style Awards in the Silver Springs Hotel in Cork.

"He wasn't at the awards, he was staying in the hotel with a few friends. One of his friends was opening a business in Cork and I think they were looking at premises.

"We got chatting, he was from Dublin and one of his friends was from Derry."

The card reads; "Ciara, I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a great 2019. (Repeated references to your workplace in Listowel did help narrow it down but I do hope this is the right Ciara!)"

Ciara said she only posted one side of the Christmas card on social media, as the other side was a little more personal.

"There was a lot more detail on the other side of the card, he said he regretted not approaching me and he said he was sorry.

"He said my repeated reference to my workplace helped him with the address!

"I think he didn’t include any details because he wasn’t sure it would get to me. We can’t even make out the signature.

"The Kerryman have published an appeal for me, but I don't think a Dub will be reading the Kerryman," she laughed.

