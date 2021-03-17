Kerry locals’ outrage at ‘meaningless’ new housing estate name

KERRY officials insisted there is "huge respect" for the Irish language in the Kingdom after uproar amongst locals who complained a new housing estate name is effectively meaningless.

Kerry Co Council is now to liaise with the development agency, Clúid, over a new name for a Dingle housing estate located beside one of Ireland's proudest Gaeltacht areas.

The estate was named 'Páirceanna na Glas' - with west Kerry locals furious that, in Irish language terms, the name is effectively meaningless.

One translation is 'Green Fields' or 'Green Parks'.

Kerry County Council chief executive Moira Murrell insisted there was no intention to cause offence or disrespect - and stressed that there was enormous respect for the Irish language throughout the entire county.

She said that the council is now reviewing its development naming procedures and will review any issues identified locally in respect of Irish names.

West Kerry Councillors Breandán Fitzgerald and Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald told Radio Kerry they had brought an emergency motion before Kerry Co Council because of the level of local concern at the housing estate name.

The project is a new 20-house Clúid development at the Grove just outside Dingle.

However, Irish speakers pointed out that the name chosen for the estate is effectively meaningless - despite the rich history, folklore and geography locally which could have been used to select a more appropriate title.

Both Kerry Co Council and Clúid Housing are reviewing the matter to select a more suitable name.

Locals are expected to be consulted over the process over the coming weeks.

But Councillor Fitzgerald said it was astonishing that it had progressed to this stage - with local concerns over the naming of the estate highlighted over six months ago.

He added it was very sad that during Seachtain na Gaeilge or Irish language week the issue of a housing estate with a meaningless name should have dominated local headlines.

Councillor Deirdre Ferris pointed out that it was not an isolated case in Dingle with a similar development naming issue at Ardfert in north Kerry.

Online Editors