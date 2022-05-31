| 5.8°C Dublin

Kerry hospital ‘aware’ doctor was sharing anti-vaccine posts online

Ellen Coyne

University Hospital Kerry has said it is aware of a clinician who has been posting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on social media under his real name.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, the hospital said it will be following up with the individual “under the HSE’s policies and procedures.” 

