Kerry hospital ‘aware’ doctor was sharing anti-vaccine posts online

University Hospital Kerry has said it is aware of a clinician who has been posting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on social media under his real name.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, the hospital said it will be following up with the individual “under the HSE’s policies and procedures.”

Over the course of the pandemic, the prominent staff member has been publishing a number of posts on social media which make false claims about Covid-19. It is understood the posts have caused concern among colleagues both inside and outside of Kerry hospital.

The posts have included claims Bill Gates and the New World Order was orchestrating the pandemic as part of a Masonic plot, and that a celebrity death was due to the Covid-19 vaccine. The posts also claim the pandemic is a lie promoted by the mainstream media and that the public are “sheep.”

The doctor’s posts repeatedly suggest the Covid-19 vaccine is part of a global plot to cause Hunger Games-style anarchy, depopulation and eventually global obedience.

It is understood the clinician has already had their social media account suspended by Twitter for posting misinformation about Covid-19.

Other posts show the person was involved and interested in a number of anti-lockdown demonstrations throughout the global pandemic.

The doctor also uses social media to regularly mock people who have received the vaccine or had a booster, and on a number of occasions has also posted anonymised details of patients who had received the vaccine but had become infected with Covid-19 afterwards.

The clinician regularly suggests that the vaccine is either potentially fatally dangerous, or useless.

Recently, the person has also posted claims that the war in Ukraine is not “real.”

The medical professional deals directly with patients and has been working at the hospital for a significant period of time.

A spokesperson for University Hospital Kerry said: “University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has been made aware of this matter, and will follow up under the HSE’s policies and procedures.”

The clinician did not respond to repeated requests for ­comment.