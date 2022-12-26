Kerry hillwalkers rescued from mountainside

Two hillwalkers were rescued from the side of a mountain in Co Kerry yesterday, Christmas Day.

Kerry Mountain Rescue was alerted by gardaí in Killarney at approximately 5pm after a pair of hikers reported being lost close to Mangerton mountain.

The mountain rescue team used the search and rescue Locator app (SARLOC) to identify the position of the stranded walkers, which was confirmed to be south of the summit of Stoompa.

“A search party of five team members was deployed to the area and the casualties were found safe and well and subsequently brought down off the mountain by the team,” a spokesperson for the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team said.

"Conditions on the hill were very cold and windy at the time. The callout concluded at approximately 9.30pm.”

Mangerton is 840 metres high and it’s 10km loop takes roughly four to five hours to complete. The mountain is hugely popular, as it sits on top of the Devil’s Punchbowl lake and, on a clear day, it has clear views of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks.

At the start of Decemeber, Kerry Mountain Recue issued a warning to people intending to go on hill walks over the winter period. The warning came after the rescue team was tasked to several incidents.

The volunteer rescue service issued the following advice: “With the short winter days and cold weather upon us, it's more important than ever to plan ahead to ensure you stay safe out on the mountains. As the winter sets in, there are a few key safety considerations for those heading into the mountains.

"Make sure you start your walk or climb early enough in the day; be aware of what time it gets dark and allow for rapid changes in the weather too.

“Plan your day and route taking into consideration a reliable mountain weather forecast. Leave a route plan with a responsible person. Don't forget to keep an eye on the weather during the day. Always be prepared to turn back or take a shorter route. The mountains will still be there another day.

“Whatever your plans, you’ll need a good head torch and spare batteries in case you get delayed. People sometimes prefer to carry a second lightweight torch so they don’t need to change batteries in the cold or the dark if the head torch packs up.”

In case of an emergency, members of the public should call 999 or 112, ask for ‘‘mountain rescue” and “stay where you are” until contacted by the rescue team.