Kerry family so grateful for help to find 93-year old father – ‘It would restore your faith in humanity’

Liam Brassil with his wife Peggy at University Hospital Kerry this week following his ordeal after he went missing for 27 hours. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The kindness and support of the community in Tralee played a huge part finding 93-year-old Liam Brassil – who went missing from his home last week – safe and sound last Friday.

A major search operation was launched after it became evident that the 93-year-old, who has dementia, had wandered from his home in Caherweesheen last Thursday evening, June 1.

Despite an extensive search which involved hundreds of volunteers along with emergency services, Mr Brassil was missing for 27 hours in total before being found in a neighbour’s shed.

This week, his family have thanked all those who helped search for the well-known North Kerry man.

“The support was incredible, never in our wildest dreams did we think so many people would help,” said his daughter, Lorna.

“The way that the entire community rallied together was both inspiring and humbling, and we are forever in their debt,” the family said.

Liam, is originally from Causeway but is well-known in Tralee having run the pub that is now Linnane’s on Rock Street but was called ‘The Hare and the Hound’. He also played a key role in the Friends of Kerry General Hospital fundraising group, which helped fund vital equipment for the hospital.

The great-great-grandfather went missing from his home in Cahersweesheen, where he lives with his 90-year old wife, Peggy, at around 5.30pm on June 1.

His carer had just changed him for the evening, and his wife believed he had just gone to the porch to get fresh air, but then it became evident he had wandered from his house.

“We just presumed he wandered into a neighbour’s house and we began searching different houses,” said Lorna.

Liam has eight children, 38 grand-children and 41 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom played a huge part in the search. The younger generations took to social media to urge people to help search for him, and they received huge support.

However, with no sight of Liam, the family rang gardaí, who came immediately, and within a few hours, a major search operation involving An Garda Siochána, Tralee Fire Service, Kerry Civil Defence, Ballybunion and Glenderry Coastguard units, Banna Sea Rescue, Limerick Land Search Units and the Rescue 115 Coastguard helicopter was in full swing.

They were joined by hundreds of volunteers from across the community, including from Tralee Born to Run and the Ukrainian community, along with friends and family.

The search continued throughout Thursday evening and night and all through Friday day, June 2, when the Coastguard helicopter and sniffer dogs were drafted in to help. Locals also brought hunting dogs, and the family expressed thanks for this support.

“The voluntary organisations were just incredible...It would make you think twice when you see collections for voluntary organisations. They reassured us and they left no stone unturned in the search,” explained Lorna.

“Everything was just running through our heads… A taxi collects him to take him to the day care centre Monday, Wednesday and Friday so we thought he might have got into a car or wandered back to Edward Street where he used to live,” said Lorna.

“My mother resigned herself to the fact that he might be dead, and we kept trying to reassure her that he had probably just wandered into a house.” Thankfully, the 93-year-old was found in a shed having wandered in there. He had not been spotted in the darkness of the shed during searches.

“When we brought my mother to him, he just said Peggy I prayed I would be found,” said Lorna. “It is amazing that he survived it. He is sitting up in bed in hospital, oblivious. It is sad that he has dementia, but we are grateful for it as he has no memory of what happened.”

For the family, it was a living nightmare that they will never forget but which was made so much easier thanks to the huge support from across the community, from those who know the family to complete strangers who just wanted to help.

“It would restore your faith in humanity,” said Lorna.

“We thought the pandemic had changed things with people keeping their distance, but not at all, so many people comforted us. The support was incredible.

“We are delighted to have him back.”

On behalf of the Brassil family, Peggy, his wife of 71 years, has expressed her heart-felt gratitude to everyone who helped bring Liam home safely. “We will be forever grateful to all the relations, friends, neighbours, work colleagues, the amazing people of Tralee, Kerry and further afield for giving their time to join the search,” she said.

“Thanks to all the local businesses and the many people who dropped food, fruit, water and other refreshments to the house.

“Thanks also for all the good wishes, prayers and candles, which were a great source of comfort and support”.

She also expressed her and her family’s deepest thanks to the HSE ambulance service and the staff of UHK.