Kerry court suspended after judge was informed a garda present had tested positive for Covid-19

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident where a Kerry court had to be suspended after a judge was informed a garda present had tested positive for Covid-19.

Judge David Waters immediately ordered that Tralee District Court be cleared on being informed of the matter.

Tralee District Court, which had commenced hearing the regular court list on Wednesday, was suspended after Judge Waters was informed that a member of the gardaí, who was present in court, had tested positive.

It is understood the officer received word he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in the court building.

This was then brought to the attention of the Court Service.

According to solicitors present at Tralee courthouse, there were fewer than 15 people in the courtroom and all Covid-19 regulations were being adhered to.

All those that were present in the court - including some of Kerry's top solicitors, other members of An Garda Siochána and Judge David Waters who presides over the district courts in Kerry - have now been advised to seek Covid-19 tests.

All local court services have been suspended as a result.

Gardaí have now confirmed that an investigation is underway into the matter.

"All members of An Garda Síochána are expected to fully comply with HSE guidelines," a spokesperson said.

"HSE guidelines, supported by internal An Garda Síochána Chief Medical Officer guidance, have been circulated to all staff members of An Garda Síochána on a number of occasions."

"An Garda Síochána will carry out an investigation into all the circumstances leading to this event to determine what if any further action may be required."

"The Health Service Executive is the lead agency for health related questions and statistics on Covid-19, including sector specific related statistics."

"An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/ sections."

However, gardaí stressed that there is currently no impact on garda services or Operation Fanacht.

The court incident occurred after Kerry gardaí confirmed a number of officers have had to restrict their movements following a special training course at which one individual tested positive for Covid-19.

"An Garda Síochána in Kerry Division conducted an essential training exercise in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines as a result of which a number of members are currently ‘restricting movement’ in accordance with HSE Public Health guidelines," a spokesperson said.

