Kerry community to come to a standstill for mother and son’s funerals in Lixnaw church

A KERRY community will come to a standstill as special funeral tributes will be paid tomorrow to mother and son Eileen (56) and Jamie (24) O'Sullivan who were shot dead by their partner/father Mossie O'Sullivan (63).

Mr O'Sullivan later took his own life in a yard near the family home outside Lixnaw in north Kerry.

The triple tragedy on September 7 shocked the community with counselling being offered to friends, neighbours and workmates.

Mr O'Sullivan's private funeral took place last week.

He was buried at Kiltomey some 11km from where his wife and son will be interred together.

Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan will have their Requiem Mass held at 11am on Monday at St Michael's Church in Lixnaw.

They will then be buried side by side at Kilfeighney Cemetery.

Mourners are expected to be led today by their aunts/sisters Mary O'Sullivan and Margaret Reilley, brothers-in-law Sean Reilley and John Cronin, uncles/brothers Jim and John O'Sullivan, cousins Catherine Houlihan, Christopher and Timothy Houlihan, Lee J and Danny Reilly, John, Mike, Denise and Noreen O'Sullivan.

The family have asked that, instead of flowers, people consider making a donation to the Irish Heart Foundation.

While the funeral is private, neighbours, friends and colleagues will pay special tributes.

Jamie O'Sullivan played hurling with local GAA club, Crotta O'Neills.

The young man had recently secured a job with an industrial firm in Killarney. Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club paid tributes to the young man describing him as "a gentleman to his fingertips".

“He was a lovely lad and a model student. He was a good hurler, so I invited him to come and play with Crotta,” Crotta coach Jerome O’Sullivan said.

Gardaí are investigating whether mental health may have been a key factor in the triple tragedy.

They have been left baffled by a motive for the shootings with no suicide note recovered, no hint of any financial problems and every indication it was a happy family unit.

Mr O'Sullivan's health records are being examined amid indications he may have been acting bizarrely in the days before the shootings.

Detectives believe Mr O’Sullivan shot his son dead as he slept in his bedroom before moving down the hallway to kill his partner Eileen.

He then left the house and went to a nearby farmyard where he took his own life.

Gardaí recovered a legally held shotgun at the scene.

The grim discovery was made when a neighbour was concerned at being unable to contact the family and called to the family home on Tuesday evening, September 7.

The O'Sullivan family have appealed for privacy for tomorrow’s double funeral.