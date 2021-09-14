The remains of ‘Baby John’, one of the Kerry Babies, were exhumed by gardaí at Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen, Co Kerry, this morning.

Baby John died in April 1984 and gardaí have launched a fresh appeal for information on his death as they believe there are members of the public who have information in relation to the death.

Baby John’s remains were removed to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, for examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Baby John was violently murdered 37 years ago and when he was found dead on the rocks at White Strand near Cahersiveen, the tiny infant had 28 stab wounds.

The baby, who would soon lie at the centre of a national scandal that still resonates until this day, had lived for just five days.

An investigation was launched with gardaí drawing up a list of women in the county who had been pregnant, but did not have a baby to show for it - or who had recently left the area.

Local young women and teenagers were quizzed about their relationships.

Gardaí soon came to believe the baby belonged to 25-year-old Joanne Hayes from Abbeydorney, 80km away, who became the focus of the investigation.

Ms Hayes was linked with the crime for more than 35 years before officially receiving an apology from the State last year as part of a €2.5m settlement with Ms Hayes and members of her family for “the hurt and the stress” caused by the investigation.

Ms Hayes, who was known to have been pregnant, was arrested and accused by gardaí of being the mother of Baby John and murdering him, while her family were accused of concealing the birth of a child.

Following their arrest they claimed they were forced into making false confessions admitting the killing of Baby John, which they later withdrew. The charges, which they were all innocent of, were dropped in October 1984.

Ms Hayes had given birth to a baby boy, named Shane, on April 13, 1984, on the family farm, but that child died of natural causes and was buried on the property, the court heard.

The exhumation commenced at first light and was conducted on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962.

The exhumation was conducted by officers from Killarney District, assisted by gardaí from the Garda Technical Bureau, a forensic anthropologist and relevant personnel from Kerry County Council and the Health Service Executive.

The Coroner for South Kerry has been kept advised.

The remains of Baby John were reinterred at Holy Cross Cemetery this afternoon.

Investigating gardaí continue to believe there are members of the public who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in April 1984 and we are appealing to those people to come forward and help us.

They have issued a continued appeal for any information in relation to this ongoing investigation and can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station at 064 6631222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.