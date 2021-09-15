Kerry Babies: Six key moments in murder mystery that began with discovery of baby’s body on beach

The identity of ‘Baby John’, who was found on a beach in Kerry in 1984 bearing 28 stab wounds led to a series of events that dragged an innocent woman, Joanne Hayes, through a botched garda investigation and a flawed tribunal, before she eventually received a State apology for her treatment.

Here are six key moments in the four-decade-old mystery that came to the surface again this week as Baby John’s body was exhumed in hopes that new DNA technology could help identify his parents.

Jack Griffith, a local farmer and keen jogger, discovered the body of a baby boy while he was running along White Strand, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, on April 14, 1984.

The child’s body was found abandoned about three miles from Cahersiveen. The baby was believed to have died about three days previously. He had been stabbed 28 times.

The child was christened by a local undertaker and given the name "Baby John" before his burial in 1984.

Read More

Local woman Joanne Hayes becomes the prime suspect

After the discovery of the body, attention quickly turned to who had killed the baby and in what circumstances.

An investigation was launched, with gardaí drawing up a list of women in the county who had been pregnant, but did not have a baby to show for it - or who had recently left the area. Local young women and teenagers were quizzed about their relationships.

Gardaí soon came to believe the baby belonged to 25-year-old Joanne Hayes from Abbeydorney, 80km away, and she became the focus of the investigation.

Ms Hayes came under suspicion as she had been admitted as a patient at Tralee General Hospital on the day Baby John’s body was found. She had recently been pregnant but because there was no sign of her baby, detectives wrongly convinced themselves that she was Baby John’s mother and charged her with murder.

Ms Hayes had been having an affair with a married man at the time and the couple already had one child together, a toddler whom she was raising alone. She became pregnant with her lover’s second child and gave birth at home, but the baby was either stillborn or died shortly after birth and was buried on the family farm.

The Garda investigation and the outlandish theory that emerged

Graphic confessions of Ms Hayes having murdered baby John were written up by gardaí, including how she killed him with a kitchen knife and bashed his head with a bath brush.

“There was blood everywhere,” Ms Hayes allegedly confessed.

“I had to kill him because of the shame it was going to bring on my family,” gardaí claimed she said.

“When the body of the baby was found at Cahersiveen I knew deep down it was my baby.”

The Garda case soon seemed to fall apart when the body of Joanne’s own baby was discovered on the Abbeydorney farm of the Hayes family. Then, gardaí theorised that Joanne had given birth to twins, one of whom was Baby John.

But it was shown that Baby John's blood group was different to that of Joanne, her lover and to the baby found at the farm.

Detectives persisted with a more outlandish theory of "superfecundation" to show Joanne had given birth to twins by different fathers.

The Hayes family withdrew confessions that they had made to gardaí, and with the blood test findings, the murder charge against Ms Hayes was dropped.

The Kerry Babies Tribunal

The Garda investigation led to the Kerry Babies Tribunal. It was established to look into the facts and circumstances leading to the pressing of criminal charges against Ms Hayes in connection with the death of Baby John and the subsequent withdrawal of those charges.

Headed by Justice Kevin Lynch, it opened in Tralee on January 7, 1985, and was likened to a medieval witch-hunt. Ms Hayes was publicly cross-examined over five days on the stand, where she was asked thousands of questions, many of them about her sex life.

The Dáil Committee on Women’s Rights described the questioning of Ms Hayes as “insensitive… very, very frightening… harrowing and quite horrific. . . and shameful”.

Joanne Hayes was supported throughout the tribunal by feminist and women’s groups who demonstrated outside the courthouse in Kerry.

The tribunal concluded that Ms Hayes was not the mother of the baby on the beach in Cahirsiveen, but was the mother of the baby found on her family farm.

Apology and compensation for Joanne Hayes and family

In January 2018 gardaí held a press conference in Cahersiveen to announce that fresh DNA tests proved beyond doubt that Joanne Hayes was not the baby's mother.

They had apologised and announced a fresh investigation into the death of the baby she was wrongly accused of murdering. A “serious crime review” was then set in motion.

Gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries in the South Kerry region and took voluntary DNA samples from locals in the hope of tracking down Baby John’s family.

Two years later, in December 2020, Joanne Hayes received a State apology in the High Court owing to what happened to her in what became known as the Kerry Babies case.

A High Court judge said at the time that the findings made in the original tribunal of inquiry against Ms Hayes and members of her family were unfounded and incorrect.

Present day: Exhumation of Baby John

On Tuesday evening, gardaí said the remains of Baby John were exhumed from Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen and taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, for examination.

“The exhumation commenced at first light and was conducted on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962 as amended,” gardaí said in a statement.

The identity of Baby John is still unknown, as is the identity of his killer.

Investigators already had DNA from Baby John, but it is understood that due to scientific advances, they felt they could now get a better sample and help find the identity of his parents.