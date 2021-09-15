| 17.8°C Dublin

Kerry Babies: Six key moments in murder mystery that began with discovery of baby’s body on beach

White Strand in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, where Baby John was found. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Catherine Fegan

The identity of ‘Baby John’, who was found on a beach in Kerry in 1984 bearing 28 stab wounds led to a series of events that dragged an innocent woman, Joanne Hayes, through a botched garda investigation and a flawed tribunal, before she eventually received a State apology for her treatment.

Here are six key moments in the four-decade-old mystery that came to the surface again this week as Baby John’s body was exhumed in hopes that new DNA technology could help identify his parents.

The discovery of ‘Baby John’

Jack Griffith, a local farmer and keen jogger, discovered the body of a baby boy while he was running along White Strand, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, on April 14, 1984.

