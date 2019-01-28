Kerry Babies case: Secrecy on Joanna Hayes deal 'in line with her wishes'

The Department of Justice has defended plans to keep confidential the terms of a settlement with Joanne Hayes - the woman at the centre of the Kerry Babies case - as it is in keeping with her wishes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and An Garda Síochána issued a formal apology to Ms Hayes last January for her treatment at the hands of the State.

The Kerry woman was wrongly accused of killing a baby discovered on a beach more than 30 years ago. DNA evidence last year proved conclusively what she had always maintained - that she was not the mother of 'baby John', who was found with multiple stab wounds on White Strand in Cahersiveen on April 14, 1984.

She received apologies from the Government and the Garda over her treatment during the investigation and a subsequent tribunal.

Both Mr Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said last year she was entitled to compensation over her treatment, but negotiations on any settlement have not yet concluded.

Proposals revealed in a Sunday newspaper suggest that an offer drawn up by the Department of Justice state there would be a confidentiality clause attached and no liability would be accepted by the State. It would also mandate Ms Hayes and family members to forfeit the right to any further legal actions.

A spokeswoman for Mr Flanagan said: "The Government and An Garda Síochána have already apologised to Ms Hayes.

"Ms Hayes asked for her privacy to be protected and the State and Department of Justice have sought to respect her wishes as they endeavour to reach a settlement with her and others in this complex case."

She said it was relevant to recall that the tribunal was held in public and covered extensively by the media.

"No-liability clauses are generally automatic features of ex-gratia payments. That is the nature of an ex-gratia payment," she added.

"Neither is there anything secret about an ex-gratia payment. This method is necessary as the statute of limitations has long since gone.

"The terms will be confidential in keeping with Ms Hayes's express wishes. And, naturally, like any negotiation, it will not be conducted in public, but if and when finalised, it will be accounted for in the normal way (in the annual Appropriation Account)."

Ms Hayes had been known to be pregnant around the time of the baby John killing, which led to her arrest. She had given birth to a baby on the family farm, but her baby died shortly after birth and was buried on the property.

She was arrested based on a bizarre theory that she had been pregnant by two different men and gave birth to both babies.

