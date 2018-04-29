A NUMBER of DNA samples have been taken during the re-investigation of the Kerry Babies case over the past few months and interviews of new and old witnesses are taking place as the investigation continues.

A NUMBER of DNA samples have been taken during the re-investigation of the Kerry Babies case over the past few months and interviews of new and old witnesses are taking place as the investigation continues.

Kerry Babies case: Gardaí take DNA samples from locals, interview both new and old witnesses

In January of this year the Garda Cold Case review team re-opened an investigation into the Kerry Babies case – 34 years after it was first investigated. Since then a team from the Cold Case Review Team has been based in Cahersiveen and are continuing their work into the case.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said this week that gardaí are “determined to see the case through” and are continuing their work. “We have 100s of jobs and enquiries on going. A number of DNA samples have been taken,” he said.

Supt Flor Murphy speaking at Tuesday's press conference. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

He said that people have been coming forward to assist gardaí in their investigation and that anyone who has any information should contact gardaí. “They might not realise the significance of what they have,” said Chief Superintendent Myers.

The body of Baby John was found on the rocks on the evening of April 14, 1984 by a local farmer. The baby was found to have been stabbed 28 times and his neck was broken, leading to a murder investigation that rocked the county and country.

Joanne Hayes

Abbeydorney woman, Joanne Hayes was wrongfully accused of the crime and this year gardaí issue an apology to her in tandem with the re-opening of the case.

Kerryman