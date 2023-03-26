Kerry Babies: ‘All gardaí wanted was an admission of murder’ – solicitor for couple arrested over 1984 death of Baby John
Arrested woman is daughter of late Kerry gardaCouple were questioned over newborn found in 1984 with 28 stab wounds and a broken neck on White StrandResults awaited of DNA samples man (60s) and woman (50s) gave to gardaí at stationCouple ‘never had so much as a penalty point on their licences’, Padraig O’Connell says
Maeve Sheehan
The couple arrested last week on suspicion of the murder of Baby John almost 40 years ago in Kerry were subjected to “intense interrogation” by gardaí who wanted “an admission”, their solicitor has claimed.