Kerry Babies: ‘All gardaí wanted was an admission of murder’ – solicitor for couple arrested over 1984 death of Baby John

Arrested woman is daughter of late Kerry gardaCouple were questioned over newborn found in 1984 with 28 stab wounds and a broken neck on White StrandResults awaited of DNA samples man (60s) and woman (50s) gave to gardaí at stationCouple ‘never had so much as a penalty point on their licences’, Padraig O’Connell says

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell pictured this weekend. Photo: Don Macmonagle

Maeve Sheehan Sun 26 Mar 2023 at 03:30