Kerry star Jessie Buckley is following in the footsteps of a string of Oscar winners by being named one of 'Variety' magazine's '10 actors to watch' for 2019.

Kerry actress named as 'one to watch' by the Hollywood bible

Past stars included on the annual roll of honour from the Hollywood bible include Academy Award winners Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong'o and Melissa Leo.

Other actors who picked up the nod include Timothée Chalamet, who is currently starring alongside Saoirse Ronan in 'Little Women'.

Irish actors who made the list include Barry Keoghan, Eve Hewson and Domhnall Gleeson.

This year's honourees will be feted in a special issue of 'Variety' in October as well as at a reception at the Newport Beach Festival.

Steven Gaydos, 'Variety' vice president and executive editor, said one of the best aspects of the traditional autumn film awards season is showcasing the discovery of new acting talents.

He said: "Since 'Variety's 10 actors to watch began nearly a quarter-century ago, we've prided ourselves on our ability to take stock of performers from virtually every corner of filmmaking and this year is no exception.

"Check out the bracing new faces who hail from awards season contenders and also from small indie films, historical dramas, major studio blockbusters and genre fare that ranges from daringly edgy to thrillingly entertaining."

Jessie (29), from Killarney, Co Kerry, left Ireland when she was 17 to pursue an acting and singing career in London.

In 2008, Jessie appeared on the BBC show 'I'd Do Anything' - a show which searched for an unknown actress to take on the role of Nancy in the West End revival of 'Oliver'. She eventually came second in the competition but her career has gone from strength to strength.

She received rave reviews for her recent starring role in 'Wild Rose' as a gritty, Scottish songstress who pursues her dream of country stardom to pull herself up from her life as a poverty-stricken single mother.

She also won praise for her role in the Emmy-nominated HBO miniseries 'Chernobyl', and starred alongside actor Tom Hardy in the TV series 'Taboo'.

She will next appear opposite Renee Zellweger in 'Judy'.

