| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Kelsey (15) walked out with her beautiful new hair in a gorgeous gift box and overcame her fear’

Kelsey (15) wants to work in healthcare after experiencing the high level of care she has received at Crumlin Hospital

Kelsey Fitzsimons. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Kelsey Fitzsimons with her Mum Laura, Dad Daryl , brother Jayden (7) and sisters Lilyana (4) and Mikayla (13) near their home in Shankill, Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Kelsey Fitzsimons wearing her her wig. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Kelsey Fitzsimons. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kelsey Fitzsimons. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kelsey Fitzsimons with her Mum Laura, Dad Daryl , brother Jayden (7) and sisters Lilyana (4) and Mikayla (13) near their home in Shankill, Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kelsey Fitzsimons with her Mum Laura, Dad Daryl , brother Jayden (7) and sisters Lilyana (4) and Mikayla (13) near their home in Shankill, Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kelsey Fitzsimons wearing her her wig. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kelsey Fitzsimons wearing her her wig. Photo: Frank McGrath

/

Kelsey Fitzsimons. Photo: Frank McGrath

Tony McCullagh

When 15-year-old Kelsey Byrne Fitzsimons was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year, the first thing she worried about was losing her hair.

The popular Shankill teenager was initially tested for Covid-19 after she started to suffer from painful headaches and a high temperature but the result came back negative.

However, doctors at St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire became concerned when blood tests showed she was anaemic and had a lack of white blood cells, which were seen as possible red flags for cancer.

Most Watched

Privacy