‘Kelsey (15) walked out with her beautiful new hair in a gorgeous gift box and overcame her fear’

When 15-year-old Kelsey Byrne Fitzsimons was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year, the first thing she worried about was losing her hair.

The popular Shankill teenager was initially tested for Covid-19 after she started to suffer from painful headaches and a high temperature but the result came back negative.

However, doctors at St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire became concerned when blood tests showed she was anaemic and had a lack of white blood cells, which were seen as possible red flags for cancer.

On May 6, after being referred to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, the family received the shock diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).

“We were absolutely devastated,” her mum Laura recalled.

“As a parent, cancer is the most frightening word that you will ever hear.

“Kelsey took the news better than we did – her only fear was losing her hair. We told her if that was the only thing she was afraid of, then she would be able to get through this.”

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia is a common form of childhood cancer but is also the most treatable.

Patients such as Kelsey face a two-and-a-half-year treatment journey, with intensive chemotherapy required for the first six months.

While Kelsey “sailed through” the induction phase of her treatment, she suffered a setback when her chemotherapy dose was increased during the summer.

“She stopped eating and drinking and had to be hospitalised on two occasions,” Laura said.

“Even when a feeding tube was inserted, she couldn’t keep anything in her stomach. Thankfully, with the help of the staff at Crumlin who put her on food supplements, she has since bounced back and is eating and drinking again.

“The first six months will be the most difficult period as Kelsey might have to attend hospital up to six days a week. After that, she will be put on a maintenance programme, which will mean chemotherapy just once a month.”

Kelsey Fitzsimons with her Mum Laura, Dad Daryl , brother Jayden (7) and sisters Lilyana (4) and Mikayla (13) near their home in Shankill, Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kelsey Fitzsimons with her Mum Laura, Dad Daryl , brother Jayden (7) and sisters Lilyana (4) and Mikayla (13) near their home in Shankill, Co Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kelsey’s hair loss fears were also addressed by social workers at Crumlin Hospital. They put the family in touch with the Little Princess Trust who arranged an appointment for her at the Hair Club in Donnybrook.

“They made her feel so relaxed and comfortable when trying on different styles of wigs,” Laura explained.

“That same day, she walked out with her beautiful new hair in a gorgeous gift box, which made her more confident. Within days, she overcame her fear and decided to shave what was left of her hair.”

The Little Princess Trust – along with St John’s Ward in Crumlin, Blood Bikes East and Aoibheann’s Pink Tie – will benefit from a family fun day and charity football match between Sallynoggin Pearse and Skerry Legends next month.

As part of the fundraising event, which takes place at Stradbrook Rugby Club in Blackrock on Sunday, September 5, Kelsey’s 11-year-old cousin, Kyra Byrne, will have all her hair cut off so it can be used to make wigs for children who are undergoing chemotherapy.

“This is an opportunity to give something back to those who have helped Kelsey since her diagnosis,” Laura added.

“We have received incredible support from hospital staff, voluntary organisations and members of the local community.”

Laura revealed that Kelsey, who is going into fifth year at Holy Child in Sallynoggin, plans to study midwifery when she finishes school but is now also interested in becoming a nurse following the high level of care she has received at Crumlin Hospital.