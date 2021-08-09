The boxers are both lightweight fighters and McGuigan beleives it would be a huge fight to have on home soil.

Former world champion and Olympian Barry McGuigan thinks a fight between Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor would be “amazing”.

McGuigan was full of praise for 31-year-old Dubliner Harrington and said she is “right up there” with the best boxers in the world following her Olympic success.

Harrington became Ireland’s third boxing Olympic gold medallist and just the 11th gold medallist ever for Ireland at the games on Sunday morning with victory over her Brazilian opponent.

McGuigan said all opportunities are now open to Harrington.

“If she did turn professional, it's a massive fight [Katie Taylor fight] at home for her because you don't get fighters that are that talented in the same weight division very often, so it's a great opportunity for her to box at home and to box someone as legendary as Katie Taylor. That would be an amazing fight," he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"But the decision of course is going to be down to Kellie herself and her family and it's a tough decision to make. It's a tough old road, the professional boxing game, and I'm sure Katie Taylor would tell you that.

"But those opportunities are available to her and I very much wish her the best of luck."

Harrington has previously stated that fighting Taylor would be “a long shot” but it was something she would like to do.

Speaking about the possibility of the bout three years ago after winning the World Amateur Championships, Kellie said: "She's professional, I'm amateur. She is trying to do her thing, I'm trying to do my thing.

“You are probably going to ask me if I will ever fight Katie... there's a possibility that I could and a big possibility that I won't. By the time I turn professional, she might be retired, who knows, and you can't just turn professional and fight Katie Taylor.

“I'm fighting three three-minute rounds, she is fighting ten two-minute rounds so I'd need to gear myself up in fights before I fight her. It is a long shot but I would like it.

"Katie is a phenomenal athlete and a fantastic boxer and I was kind of up there with Katie but there weren't enough Olympic weight classes so she was going out to the Olympics.

"I never had the confidence to challenge Katie at the times when I probably should have. By the time I had got confidence, Katie had turned professional,” Kellie said.

McGuigan said Harrington could also stick around in the amateur ranks as the next Olympics is just three years away.

"She could stay around until 2024 and box in Paris, it’s only three years away. She could box in the World Amateur Championships between now and then and she's already won that.

"Her opponent Beatriz Ferreira won that in 2019, so it was a very difficult fight. She's right up there. She could stay in the amateurs or she could turn professional and move away to America or box in the UK or box at home.

"There's a number of options available to her so it's entirely up to Kellie. I suppose at the moment she just wants to have a rest and celebrate.

“She has achieved the pinnacle of the amateur game and you can't get much better than the world championships and the Olympic Games and the gold medals. So it'll be old hat going back over that ground.

"So she has the chance to turn professional and she has the ability to be very successful."