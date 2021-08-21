Kellie Harrington receives surprise as she returns to work

Ireland’s Olympic Gold heroine Kellie Harrington returned to work in Dublin today and received a pleasant surprise.

Kellie returned to her job as a cleaner at Saint Vincent’s Psychiatric Hospital in Fairview to find a giant coloured sketch of herself with her medal while dressed in her boxing gear.

A caption on the mural sized picture stated: ‘Well done on your Olympic Journey’ along with the quip ‘Go on ye big fluffy pigeon’ which referred to her remarks on television following her victory in Tokyo.

Kellie posted a picture of herself on Twitter with the message: ‘Back in work today and this is what is up in one of the wards made by some incredibly talented people.’

Read More

The Olympic champion has worked at the hospital for several years.

The 31-year-old said her work at the hospital is important to her and that it was necessary to have something in life outside of boxing. She indicated she was always happy to know she had her job to fall back on.

She had stated earlier that it was her intention on her return to Ireland that she would return promptly to her job as “that’s who I am as a person and that’s the way I roll.”

She said the job entails her working every second weekend which has been very suitable for her boxing training regime.

She said if a person works in a job they love, then they never work. She has spoken of how she loves her job and how it is a social outlet for her.