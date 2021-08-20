Kellie Harrington pays fellow Olympian Jack Woolley a visit following unprovoked assault in which his ‘top lip came off’

Jack was treated in hospital for facial injuries after the assault.

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has paid a visit to fellow Olympian Jack Woolley following an unprovoked assault on the Taekwondo maestro last Friday night.

Woolley and two other people were set upon on Dublin’s Liffey boardwalk on Friday night. The group involved in the assaults consisted of between eight and 12 people, both male and female.

Jack was brought to hospital and required surgery on his face after his “top lip came off” following a punch from someone wearing a ring.

“I had to get my lip put back on – I had to get it washed out and the way it was cut, I had a hole in my face, I had to get the front and the back stitched. I’m wearing a plaster now and I'm trying to speak as clearly as possible with it,” Jack told RTÉ Radio earlier this week.

Posing for a photograph with Ireland’s latest Olympic champion, a scarred but smiling Woolley thanked Harrington for coming to see him.

“Thanks so much to Ireland’s Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington and Brick Films Dublin for dropping in to see how I am getting on after last weekend's accident!

“The support has been incredible and I’m so grateful to call these guys friends.

“Hopefully when the dust settles over the next few months, I can have Kelly down to the gym and we can show each other the ropes of our Olympic sports,” Jack said in an Instagram post.

The 22-year-old said he is due to have his stitches removed this Friday and said he was grateful his injuries weren’t “much worse”.

He said he shared a taxi with two other people who were hit in the face with bottles.

“I got one punch and then 'sorry wrong person' and they ran off, but then other people were hit further down the street as well.

"I'm not going to say I’m scared of going out in Dublin - I feel like it’s a one-off thing that can happen, a random attack. It won't happen too often to the same person,” he said.

Gardaí are investigating the assault and are examining high quality CCTV footage of the incident but no arrests have been made to date.