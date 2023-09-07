Kellie Harrington backs runners as they prepare for 5km to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Dublin

Up to 1,000 participants including international and Ukrainian asylum seekers are expected to take part in a 5km inclusivity run in Dublin next month.

The Sanctuary Run 2023, which was launched last year, will be held at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown on October 1, to mark the start of Black History Month.

Organised by Sanctuary Runners, an Irish solidarity group through sport movement set up in 2018, the event is said to celebrate “diversity, equity and inclusion”.

At the launch of the event, Olympic Gold medallist and World Champion Kellie Harrington and Irish athletes Hiko Tonosa and Bori Akinola, as well as Olympic bronze medal winning rower Emily Hegarty, ran with refugees living in Dublin.

“As a former refugee I know how difficult it can be. Sometimes you feel invisible. An event like this and the work of the Sanctuary Runners helps make people be seen, be heard and be respected. It's just wonderful that sport can help make that happen,” Hiko Tonosa said.

Last year, the organisation won the ‘Best Initiative to Promote Inclusivity in Sport’ category at the Irish Sports Industry Awards.

They also have 30 groups in different locations across the country working with local communities and those in direct provision centres.

This year, the Sanctuary Run 2023 sponsored by Permanent TSB, and supported by both the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Athletics Ireland will include local runners and Sanctuary Runner members from across Dublin, Wicklow, Louth, Monaghan, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath.

Founder of the Sanctuary Runners Graham Clifford said: “It’s just a joyous morning which brings together people of all different nationalities to run, jog and walk as one.”

“Community integration in Ireland is so important, now more than ever, and we will continue to play our part in bringing all people together in solidarity, friendship and respect regardless of nationality, skin colour, religion, culture, gender or sexual orientation.”

The event will be free for participants.