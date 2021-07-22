Keep the sun cream handy because we are in for another nice weekend on the weather front 

Beaches are proving a popular spot for people who want to soak up the best of the weather.

Keep the sun cream to hand because the fabulous weather we have experienced for the past week looks set to stay for the weekend..

Ireland basked in glorious weather again today as temperatures soared to 30C in places, while the country experienced its first tropical night in over twenty years last night.

An orange high temperature warning has been placed until 9am tomorrow for Cavan, Monaghan, South Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath where the mercury is expected to soar to 30C in parts.

A yellow temperature warning has been extended until 9am on Saturday for the rest of the country with temperatures of 25 to 28C are expected nationwide.

Today, unusually high temperatures were recorded breaking just shy of the hottest day of the year recorded on Tuesday at 30.8C.

The highest temperature recorded today was taken at 30.7C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, while in Shannon, Co Clare a temperature of 29.6C was recorded.

In Athenry, Co Galway the mercury topped 29.4C, and in both Newport, Co Mayo and Oak Park, Co Carlow, a high temperature of 29.1C was recorded.

In the south of the country, temperatures reached 28.3C at Valencia Island, while 26.5C was the highest temperature in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Although temperatures for the weekend will be lower than in recent days, Met Eireann have said temperatures will be higher than previously predicted, reaching 25C in places.

“On Sunday we expect temperatures to max out at around 25, with some bright spells and passing showers,” said the spokesperson.

The country experienced its first tropical night in over 20 years last night after a record breaking 20.2C was recorded at Valencia Island.

A spokesperson for Met Eireann said the overnight temperatures are “pretty exceptional”, and similar temperatures are expected again tonight.

According to the national forecaster, tropical nights are extremely rare in Ireland and they have only occurred six times on the digital record.