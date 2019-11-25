A grandmother who has completed her 700th marathon says she has no intention of slowing down.

A grandmother who has completed her 700th marathon says she has no intention of slowing down.

'Keep on running': Gran (70) vows not to slow down after 700th marathon

Collette O'Hagan (70), from Dundalk, has covered 18,300 miles - or just under 30,000km - which equates to going from Dublin to Barcelona and back seven times.

Collette has run marathons all over the world since completing her first one in 1990 at the age of 41.

She said she was "totally overwhelmed with all the lovely comments from so many on my 700th marathon, and while I don't want this to sound like an Oscar speech, I really want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In