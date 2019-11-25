'Keep on running': Gran (70) vows not to slow down after 700th marathon
A grandmother who has completed her 700th marathon says she has no intention of slowing down.
Collette O'Hagan (70), from Dundalk, has covered 18,300 miles - or just under 30,000km - which equates to going from Dublin to Barcelona and back seven times.
Collette has run marathons all over the world since completing her first one in 1990 at the age of 41.
She said she was "totally overwhelmed with all the lovely comments from so many on my 700th marathon, and while I don't want this to sound like an Oscar speech, I really want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart".
Collette ran her 700th on Thursday, and said that when she read the lovely comments and messages to her, "I ask myself is it really me they are talking about?"
She is often asked why she has done so many marathons and what drives her on.
"I thoroughly enjoy doing them. I like challenges, and feel we should all strive to reach and achieve goals in our lives," she said.
"Sometimes these goals go beyond my limitations but there is no harm in pushing the barriers every so often as long as you are not constantly doing so.
"You need ingredients like motivation, determination, focus, tenacity and both mental and physical fitness. Mix all these together and you have the basis for life's challenges and long distance running."
She added: "If I leave my footprints on this Earth I want them to be not just carbon, but embedded in a trail of total respect and affinity towards my fellow human beings, regardless of their colour, race or creed."
And as for her plans for the future she said: "No stopping, no finish line, just keep on running."
Irish Independent