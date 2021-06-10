Keep Covid test 5 days after arrival from abroad, Hiqa study says

People who can quarantine at home after coming here from- countries with high Covid rates should continue to be offered the option of a free PCR test no fewer than five days after arrival, according to a new report.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) was asked to examine if this option to ‘test-out’ of quarantine by availing of the free test and getting the all-clear be extended.

Hiqa said today that it has advised the HSE that the timing of this test should not be extended.

There is a low take-up of the test however and there needs to be better data on how people are adhering to the quarantine.

It found that extending the timing of testing beyond five days would only slightly reduce the risk of transmission, but would substantially increase the burden on passengers in terms of time spent in quarantine

The report said that after travelling into Ireland from a non-designated country, passengers are required, by law, to quarantine at home for fourteen days

Dr Conor Teljeur, Hiqa's chief scientist, said: “The risk of importing variants in people travelling to Ireland is concerning. To manage this, we need information on the countries passengers travelled through before arriving in Ireland

"By improving the content, accuracy and coverage of the Passenger Locator Form, it will be possible to better manage and monitor the current quarantine policy.”

There appears to be a low uptake of free post-arrival testing in passengers arriving in Ireland from non-designated states. Hiqa has advised that better data collection on eligibility and uptake of post-travel tests, as well as data on adherence to quarantine, is needed to understand if the existing quarantine policy is effective.

Dr Teljeur continued: “Mandatory home quarantine was introduced in Ireland to minimise the risk of introducing the virus including variants of concern, from overseas into our local communities.

"Coordination is needed across government departments and agencies to ensure the legal duty to quarantine is clearly communicated to passengers.

"Providing clear and consistent information on how and where to access free post-arrival testing could increase uptake and allow more passengers from non-designated states to exit quarantine early and, more importantly, safely.”