‘Keelin made us resilient’ – husband of late Keelin Shanley to pay tribute with documentary

THE late RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley will be paid tribute to in a new documentary co-directed by her husband, Conor Ferguson, and Judy Kelly.

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close is an intimate portrayal of the life of the investigative journalist who died of cancer in February 2020, aged 51. She had two children, Lucy and Ben, who are now 15 and 13 respectively.

Ms Shanley's memoir, There is a Light that Never Goes Out, was published posthumously and delved into a lot of her career and personal life.

The November 8 RTÉ documentary will include an interview with Ms Shanley that was filmed about a month before she died. Her husband said he had initial reservations about whether to include it or not.

“It was quite a short interview, some two hours or so, but Keelin covers a lot of ground,” he told the RTÉ Guide.

“The memoir helped her to reflect on her past and the work that she had done. She agreed to do the interview even though it wasn’t in her nature to be confessional or talk herself up.

“But it gave her an opportunity to look back on her life in RTÉ. I think it is an amazing thing to have, to have someone speaking from the grave as it were. She is not well in that final interview but she is empowered, in charge of her own story.”

Before she died, Ms Shanley advised her husband to “use your own instinct” with the documentary, which includes personal footage of her cradling her newborn daughter as well as news footage of her at work.

Mr Ferguson said they wanted to portray her as a “normal person, a very devoted mother, a caring sister to her family” and a good daughter to her dad Derry and mum Orna, who died of ovarian cancer.

He said that he wanted the documentary, which is 50 minutes, to be a “true reflection of our relationship”.

Mr Ferguson believes his late wife would be “mortified” by the exposure as she did not like to be the centre of attention.

“But I know that the memoir forced her to open herself up and she got a lot from that. So I hope that she would be moved by the film’s message of resilience. She certainly has made the three of us more resilient and prepared us for life without her,” he said.

He plans on watching it with their two children and admits to having some nerves about it.

“I’m intrigued and a bit nervous about what they will make of it. But they are strong kids. In years to come, they will have this documentary, telling the story of their mother as well as some of their own story too,” he said.

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close, airs on RTÉ One on Monday, November 8 at 9.35pm.