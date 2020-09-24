KBC fine for 'state's worst robbery' will be passed onto customers, say Sinn Féin

The KBC fine of €18.3million could ultimately be passed on to customers, said Sinn Féin Finance spokesman Pearse Doherty TD.

“The bank culture is not going to change by hitting them with a fine of €18million, which is likely going to be passed on to customers through increased fees,” He declared at Leinster House.

"We know the chief executive of KBC was saying just last year that the whole thing was just annoying, and that the Central Bank should just turn the page on the tracker mortgage scandal.

“But we now know that this bank was still ripping off their customers, and as late as October last year. They were charging additional interest on consumers.

“We also know that during the investigation by the Central Bank period they repossessed 39 hours that should not have been repossessed, and 11 lost their homes.

“The rot, the culture in the banks will not change until you bring in individual accountability. We have been calling for that for years.

“The Central Bank as far back as three years ago called for legislation to be brought in to hold senior executives in banks accountable for the actions of the banks – so that no longer can they wash their hands and say they weren’t aware of what was happening.

“The reality is that €1billion had to be given back to customers. The majority of that was taken from 40,000 customers who they had no right to take it from in the first place.

“They took family homes, and they took far more than the money out of their pockets. They robbed these families of opportunities.

“Until bankers can face punishment, not only in terms of personal fines, but until they can face being locked up for what they have done, this type of culture unfortunately will repeat itself again.

“I would say to the Government – you were able to rush through legislation for vulture funds, here’s an idea: why not do it with legislation that will hold senior bankers to account?”

Mr Doherty said if he was one of the eleven families who lost their homes, it would stick in his craw that the bank got its fine reduced by millions of euro after accepting the findings.

“It would stick in my craw that this bank’s policy was to continue to harm. But fines are not going to change anything, and that’s the point. Individual bankers have to be held to account," he said.

“If you go across the road and steal a loaf of bread, you could end up in Mountjoy tomorrow morning. If banks come together and take €1billion from 40,000 people, including the roof over families’ heads, not one banker is going to be arrested, not one banker is going to be sacked, and not one banker is going to be held to account.

“That’s not acceptable. That’s why the Central Bank is calling for legislation. This KBC bank took €154million from their customers and have had to pay a fine of €18million. Imagine if it had worked out for them? if some customers had not taken a case to the Financial Ombudsman? Think of what they would have got away with. This has to draw a line under it.

“This is the biggest robbery in the history of the State, and not one individual has been held accountable for it.”

