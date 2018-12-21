KBC Bank increases security measures after criminal damage overnight

GARDAI have sealed off a KBC Bank office block in Dublin after an incident of criminal damage overnight.

A fire broke out in the lobby of the building on the south side of the city late last night with a number of windows also smashed during the incident.

The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade but the front entrance of the premises is still cordoned off.

“Gardaí in Pearse St are investigating an incident of Criminal damage at a premises on Sandwith St., Dublin 2 on the 20th of December 2018. The incident occurred at approximately 11.25pm,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“Dublin Fire Brigade also attended the scene and extinguished a fire in the lobby of the premises and windows were also damaged in the incident.”

A technical examination of the scene is currently being carried out.

It is understood that staff are able to attend work as normal this morning.

Following the attack on the bank's Dublin headquarters overnight, KBC Ireland confirmed it is taking extra security measures to protect staff.

“Our staff’s safety is of the utmost importance to us. We have taken additional measures to ensure that our people feel safe in their work,” a spokesman for the bank said.

