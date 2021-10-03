The Courtmacsherry RNLI crew that rescued the kayaker, including Coxswain Mark John Gannon, Mechanic Stuart Russell and crewmembers Ken Cashman, Evin O Sullivan, Ciaran Hurley and brothers Kevin & Donal Young. Photo: Courtmacsherry RNLI.

The quick thinking of golfers has been praised after they alerted emergency services and enabled a kayaker in distress to be saved near the Old Head of Kinsale.

The lone kayaker was rescued from the water near the lighthouse at the Old Head after golfers noticed he was in distress after his kayak capsized in rough seas.

The Courtmacsherry All Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called to action after the alarm was raised Friday evening at 5.45pm by Valentia Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

The Coast Guard Rescue 117 Helicopter from Waterford was also scrambled during the rescue operation, as well as the Old Head/Seven Heads Coast Guard unit.

A statement from the RNLI said the Kayaker had left The Speckled Door pier earlier in the afternoon and came through the passage at Hole-Open and was attempting to round the Lighthouse when the weather worsened and he was thrown off the Kayak and was unable to re-mount because of high swells.

Reaching the area at 6.14 pm, two members of the crew, Ken Cashman and Donal Young, used the Lifeboat’s small inflatable boat to traverse into the rocky inlet under the Lighthouse and pluck the casualty from the water.

The man was brought back to the main Lifeboat where he was assessed and warmed up after a “very frightening ordeal”. Unfortunately the Kayak could not be recovered and all his belongings including mobile phone and keys were left “to the mercy of the sea”.

The conditions at sea on Friday evening were four-metre swells and a strong westerly wind. The casualty was then brought to Courtmacsherry Pontoon and was “mighty glad to be on safe lands again”.

Crew and Station officers assessed him further at the Station House and provided him with a change of clothes and hot drinks before Station officers were able to take him back to meet his friends.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Manager Brian O Dwyer said the crew were “so relieved that the Kayaker was rescued so quickly in rough seas off the Old Head”.

He also praised the Golfers on the Old Head for “making a quick 999 call when they realised something was amiss”.