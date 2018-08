A man has tragically drowned off the Kerry coast.

The male kayaker was discovered floating in the water by a local fisherman off Cromane on the Iveagh Peninsula.

He was brought to shore and emergency services were called to the scene.

The Rescue 115 helicopter was summoned to the area but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Valentia Coast Guard said the exact circumstances of his death are not yet known.

More to follow...

Online Editors