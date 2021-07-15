Kayaker and dog ‘Lucky’ reunited after being stranded off West Cork coast

The kayaker pictured with his dog, Lucky, and the RNLI crew who rescued him

A kayaker and his dog ‘Lucky’ who were stranded off the West Cork coast overnight have been joyfully reunited.

Castletownbere RNLI launched this morning just before 9am to go to the immediate assistance of the 50-year-old lone kayaker who had spent the night on the Calf Rock and then went on to rescue his dog that had remained on the Bull Rock in West Cork.

The drama unfolded last night when the kayaker and his dog landed on the Bull Rock west of Dursey Island.

However, when he went to leave the rock, ‘Lucky’ would not come with him. He then paddled to the Calf Rock where he intended to stay the night but was left stranded when he he became separated from his kayak.

This morning, a local fishing vessel spotted the man calling for help on the Calf Rock and raised the alarm.

The lifeboat ‘Annette Hutton’ was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew Marney O’Donoghue, Kyle Cronin, Mark O’Hare and David O’Donovan.

At 9.40am, the lifeboat located the stranded man on the Calf Rock and immediately launched a small dingey to retrieve him.

Coxswain Hegarty complimented the crew as landing at the rock required considerable skill where there was a two to three metre run of tide.

He was found to be safe and well. The lifeboat then proceeded west to the Bull Rock and again launched its Y boat in similar sea conditions to retrieve the man’s dog. Both man and dog were reunited on board the lifeboat.

Castletownbere RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, Felix O’Donoghue, said: “Luckily, other than being cold last night, neither the kayaker or his dog suffered any ill-effects from being stranded on two separate rocks overnight.

“Call outs like this highlight the need for anyone using the sea to carry a VHF radio to make contact in an emergency.

RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens, added: “This is not the first time that someone has been stranded on the Calf Rock. In 1881, when the top of the lighthouse was blown off and swept away in a violent storm, six lighthouse keepers spent 12 days on the rock prior to being rescued.

“Modern lifeboats, dedicated volunteer crew and good weather meant that this kayaker only spent one night there.”