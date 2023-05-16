Katie Taylor promoter warns of ‘real threat’ as UK security officers flown in for Dublin fight

Promoters have told staff they have full support from gardaí ,who are placing undercover and covert uniformed officers at the ticket-only weigh in on Friday

Security around the Katie Taylor fight this weekend is set to be at the highest level with organisers admitting that “Dublin is a lovely city but there is a very real threat” particularly with the “politics that go around boxing.”

Matchroom are flying a large number of protection officers in from all over the UK and have hired ex military and other security personnel in Ireland.

They have told staff they have full support from gardaí, who are placing undercover and covert uniformed officers at the ticket-only weigh-in on Friday which will be “heavy handed” from a security point of view.

They have also urged all staff to keep an eye out for anything that looks suspicious, particularly people that keep showing up in strange places, at hotels and other venues.

Management were also meeting with gardaí regarding a venue for a workout day, which will be decided on from a security point of view.

A media conference on Thursday is also set to be heavily secured.

Promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, along with boxers Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron and their teams, are to be shadowed at all times by close protection officers, in particular while in the ring on Saturday night.

While the security workers from the UK are not licensed in Ireland, they are being brought over as an extra level of ‘eyes and ears’ and while workers were told that Katie Taylor is a ‘national treasure’, they were also told that security was top priority for the event.

The homecoming of Katie Taylor is the first major boxing event to be held in Dublin since the ill-fated Regency Hotel Clash of the Clans weigh in of February 2016.

In April, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch walked free from the Special Criminal Court after he was found not guilty of murdering Kinahan Cartel lieutenant David Byrne on the day.

Despite efforts by MTK, the boxing company founded by Daniel Kinahan and Matthew Macklin, to stage further events in the aftermath, nothing ever got off the ground.

And although it is seven years since the events which sparked a gang war, the shadow of Kinahan still looms heavy over the sport.

Taylor’s opponent Cameron was signed to MTK after spending years training with Barry and Shane McGuigan.

She was one of a number of boxers lured to the Dubai-based promotions company which announced its wind-down after US Treasury sanctions of Kinahan, his father Christy Snr and brother Christopher Jnr, along with other members of their trans-global drug outfit.

Her coach Jamie Moore once lived with Kinahan in Spain and was shot in a case of mistaken identity on the grounds of his luxury villa near Peurto Banus, an incident which was described during the recent Regency trial as a key moment in the ensuing Kinahan and Hutch feud.

Boxer Gary Cully, on the undercard for the 3Arena event, is also a former MTK fighter.

His coach Pete Taylor, Katie’s father, has had a number of health problems in recent years including late last year when he suffered two broken legs in a fall.

None of the ex-MTK boxers or trainers or Katie Taylor have any involvement in criminality.