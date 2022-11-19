Katie Hannon profile: Long a stalwart of current affairs, now the Kerry woman moves up front with new show

RTÉ dropped the ball when they let Claire Byrne walk away from her successful TV show.

After seven years, Byrne announced she was leaving in May. She spoke about the detrimental impact her work schedule was having on her family life. Talks with RTÉ had failed to find a solution, and she felt she was left with no choice to exit.

Byrne (47) is an astute and accomplished broadcaster, and RTÉ’s inability to accommodate her is a depressing indication of their failure to understand the needs of a working mother.

Since the summer, there had been speculation about what would replace Claire Byrne Live come January.

And this week, RTÉ announced that a new current affairs series, Upfront with Katie Hannon, would run on Monday nights.

The programme promises to “take audiences beyond the stories of the day” and allow the “public to come face to face with the people whose decisions impact directly on their lives” – which does not sound much different from its predecessor.

Hannon (51) is a well-regarded broadcaster. She worked on Prime Time for 15 years as an investigative journalist and political correspondent on programmes about the mother and baby homes, and the attempt to discredit Garda whistle-blower Maurice McCabe.

But she is probably best known to the general public for her work on radio – The Late Debate, and for filling in for Joe Duffy on Liveline since 2018.

One of a family of eight, Hannon grew up on her parents’ farm in Duagh, in north Co Kerry and attended school at Presentation Convent in Listowel.

She realised a career in journalism was for her thanks to watching Lou Grant, a spinoff from The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

It seems she was particularly drawn to the character of Billie Newman, the plucky female reporter who worked on the metro desk, played by Linda Kelsey.

Hannon applied for and was accepted to study journalism in the Dublin Institute of Technology in Rathmines. She began her career editing news stories for RTÉ’s Aertel service.

In her early 20s she landed her first newspaper gig; working on the Evening Herald’s social diary.

The column was devoted to the shenanigans of Irish celebrities, and models. In the days before social media, it kept readers up to date with the celebs who had frequented Lillies Bordello the night before.

She seems to have enjoyed this stage of her career, later recalling to The Irish Times a life of “back-stage passes to everything, a bit of travel, celebrities up the wazoo”.

However, she also noted the hard work involved as she “filled two pages in the Herald, five days a week… I’d often be in at two in the morning typing up my copy.”

After two years, she moved off the celebrity beat and began working as a colour writer covering social, cultural and political events.

From there she segued into political journalism stationed up in Dáil Éireann.

She worked as a political correspondent and editor for six years writing for the Irish Examiner and the Irish Mail on Sunday.

In 2004, she released a book, The Naked Politician, which aimed to lift the lid on the political mechanisms inside Leinster House.

The same year, RTÉ announced they were looking for a panel of political journalists to work across current affairs programming.

Hannon was one of the successful candidates and began working on the station’s flagship current affairs programme Prime Time.

In 2013, Hannon became the political correspondent on Prime Time and worked on stories as diverse as the 2017 crash of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 and the banking crisis.

In recent years, Hannon has become a familiar voice on our airwaves.

Aside from Late Debate, and Liveline, she also hosts her own Saturday afternoon radio show.

Hannon likes to keep elements of her personal life private. However, she has shared memories which listeners have found themselves connecting with on a human level.

She is married to RTÉ’s Head of Scheduling Andrew Fitzpatrick, who joined the station in 2001, and they have twin 12-year-old girls.

In 2021, Hannon spoke about the anxiety she felt when they were born prematurely, and when “your baby is attached to all those tubes”.

During lockdown, she presented Ireland On Call with fashion designer and broadcaster Brendan Courtney and produced a radio documentary, Women of Honour.

RTÉ says the new show will extend across “TV, digital and social media” – which in laymen’s terms means we will be hearing a lot about it.

Hannon previously said jeopardy is the key element of current affairs broadcasting.

“You need to have a sense that this isn’t just going to be everyone playing their part.”

Hopefully we get some of that drama on air. Claire Byrne’s shoes are big ones to fill but no doubt RTÉ thinks Hannon is up to the task.

‘Upfront with Katie Hannon’ begins January 2023