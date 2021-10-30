Katie becomes first Irish jockey to finish the Sand National – on a racing camel in the Dubai desert

A Galway-born art teacher has made camel racing history in the United Arab Emirates.

Katie Higgins (29) came fourth in the UAE’s first licensed female camel championship race at Al Marmoom Racetrack in Dubai last week – the first of a flat-race series that will continue until next April.

“It’s a huge honour to become the first Irish female camel jockey in the UAE,” she said.

Eight women competed in the race, in which camels reach speeds of 45kmh over a 1,200-metre course.

They were the first female camel racing jockeys to pass the Dubai Camel Racing Society’s licensing assessment to allow them to compete at championship level.

“When we started racing, men would laugh at us,” Higgins said. “They would take photos as they had never seen women race camels before. Now we’re greeted with respect.”

Higgins moved to Dubai in 2016 for a fresh start after completing a degree in fine arts at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

“My mother had just passed away from cancer after a nine-year illness,” she said. “I was looking for a new lease of life.”

She worked in Dubai as an art teacher for three years until she was put on unpaid leave owing to Covid-19 in April last year. She took the issue to court and planned to move home when it was resolved.

“I spent months living off my savings,” she said. “It was so stressful.”

Learning to ride horses at the age of 12 at Rockmount Riding Centre in Claregalway, Higgins had dabbled in showjumping and breeding Connemara ponies on a family farm in Tuam with her father, William, and grandfather, Tommy Cullinane.

She found her camel racing mentor on social media.

German Linda Krockenberger had partnered with Emirati camel farm owner Obaid Bin Subaih Al Falasi to open the first Arabian desert camel riding centre to teach men and women how to handle, ride and race camels.

When the riding centre opened last January, Higgins was Krockenberger’s first student.

“I went every week and helped guide new members,” she said. “I posted photos online and it blew up.

“Lots of horse riders wanted to join us. I became committed when I learned Linda had a vision to build the UAE’s first female camel racing team.

“I found it so empowering. It was also a natural way to connect with the culture and heritage of the UAE.”

Describing herself as “petrified” of camels at first, Higgins now feels more comfortable racing a camel than a horse. “I don’t really understand it myself as I don’t have reins or a saddle on a camel,” she said,

“We ride with traditional gear, which falls under the name of the shedad. It consists of a rope in our left hand to control the camel and a stick in our right hand to direct it, all while sitting on a muhakaba (cushion) and a blanket.

“When the race starts, the camel goes straight. You hold on tight and balance with your legs tucked under the blanket, barefoot. The handlers wait at the end of the race to help stop the camel. You really connect with the rhythm of their gallop as there’s so little equipment you both become one. I’ve never fallen off.”

Training together weekly to master the centuries-old Emirati sport, the female camel jockeys work as a team.

“We were thrilled when Sarah Collins won the first race,” Higgins said. “We are like a camel family. I made new friends and I found a new sport. It’s a win-win.”

Higgins is now the manager of a community art space in Dubai. With no plans to return to Ireland, she will compete in six more camel races to complete the series.

“I’m loving every minute of it,” she said. “I’ve found peace in the desert.”

The most prestigious modern camel races can have prize money totalling up to 80 million dirhams or €18.7m.