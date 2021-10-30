| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Katie becomes first Irish jockey to finish the Sand National – on a racing camel in the Dubai desert

Galway-born camel racer Katie Higgins Expand
Katie Higgins (centre) during last week's historic first licensed female camel championship race in the UAE Expand

Close

Galway-born camel racer Katie Higgins

Galway-born camel racer Katie Higgins

Katie Higgins (centre) during last week's historic first licensed female camel championship race in the UAE

Katie Higgins (centre) during last week's historic first licensed female camel championship race in the UAE

/

Galway-born camel racer Katie Higgins

Yvonne Kerr

A Galway-born art teacher has made camel racing history in the United Arab Emirates.

Katie Higgins (29) came fourth in the UAE’s first licensed female camel championship race at Al Marmoom Racetrack in Dubai last week – the first of a flat-race series that will continue until next April.

“It’s a huge honour to become the first Irish female camel jockey in the UAE,” she said.

Related topics

More On Galway news

Most Watched

Privacy