A teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a toddler thanked her neurosurgeon for saving her life several times with her signature batch of brownies.

A teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumour as a toddler thanked her neurosurgeon for saving her life several times with her signature batch of brownies.

Katie (15) thanks doctor who saved her life at annual 'Honour Your Heroes' celebration

Katie Kennedy (15), from Naas, Co Kildare, was among a number of current and former patients at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital who returned to the hospital yesterday to thank medical staff for going the extra mile in their care.

Diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour at just 18 months of age, Katie credits consultant neurosurgeon John Caird with saving her life several times over.

He performed life-saving brain surgery on her in June 2014 when the tumour had grown to the size of a grapefruit. And while she is still undergoing treatment to keep the tumour at bay, she said Mr Caird is nothing short of a hero.

“I have no words,” she said of her debt of gratitude to him.

Mr Caird was among a number of consultants, physicians and nurses and their patients who attended the Beaumont Hospital Foundation’s annual ‘Honour Your Heroes’ reception at the hospital.

Online Editors