Kathryn Thomas brings home new baby for the first time

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas has brought her new baby girl back to her Dublin home as she marks her first Halloween as a family of four.

The Operation Transformation star and husband Padraig McLoughlin welcomed their second daughter at the Coombe hospital last Tuesday. A sibling to Ellie (3), they have named her Grace Anne McLoughlin.

Kathryn posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account as she brought her gorgeous new girl home to meet the rest of the family as she wrote how she was “travelling home to meet her big sister.”

Alongside a beautiful picture of her eldest daughter holding hew new baby sister at their home in Dublin, she said it would be “an entire weekend of pyjamas and cuddles.” She described it as “lazy Sunday mornings” as they all spent some quality time with their new arrival, alongside her sister Linda Thomas.

In her original post announcing the birth earlier in the week, she said that “everyone is great” and thanked the team of nurses and doctors at the Coombe hospital for their support.

“Nothing but incredible care, reassurance and even a bit of craic to keep you sane in those anxious moment,” she said.

The popular presenter also thanked Mary Wingfield and her team at the Merrion Fertility Clinic “who were with us from the very beginning, helping to make our dreams of family a reality.”

She will now enjoy some well-earned maternity leave as she adjusts to life as a mum-of-two girls.

Ms Thomas recently told Independent.ie how she hoped to return to film some segments on the new series of the weight-loss show Operation Transformation before Christmas, all going well.

“The production team have been fantastic as they always are and I had a chat with Philip (producer) months ago; he was one of the first people who knew I was pregnant. They are just going to work around me and whatever I'm available to do,” she said.

“I'm still hoping to be back to work before Christmas to do all the interviews with them (team leaders) but am definitely not going to be there for assessment day.

“All the experts are ready to help out and do the assessment day and the reveals and all that stuff that I would normally be doing. And then I think, once I’m back in studio for January, that’s the plan at the moment. And again, they’ve got a plan B if that’s not the case. So I’m not putting any pressure on myself.”

Just before welcoming in her second baby, the founder of ‘Pure Results’ fitness camps launched a new initiative called ‘Bump Fit’, a series of video tutorials to help women exercise safely at every stage of pregnancy.