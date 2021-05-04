Kathleen Reynolds, widow of former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, dies aged 88

Kathleen Reynolds, the widow of former taoiseach Albert Reynolds has passed away at the age of 88.

Mrs Reynolds had been ill for some time and died in the early hours of this morning at the family home in Dublin.

Longford-born Fianna Fáil leader Albert Reynolds led his party and was taoiseach between 1992 and 1994, and retired from politics in 2002.

The couple had seven children together. Mr Reynolds died in 2014 at the age of 81.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Saddened to hear of the death of Kathleen Reynolds after a long battle with illness.

"Dedicated and steadfast, she helped husband and former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds at a crucial period in Ireland’s peace process.

“My condolences to all her children and loved ones at this time.”