Kathleen Chada on losing her sons: ‘As soon as they walked out that door that evening, they were gone. Forever’

Kathleen Chada’s husband Sanjeev brutally murdered their sons Eoghan (10) and Ruairí (5) in July 2013. In this extract from her memoir Everything, she recalls the last time she saw her boys, the hours that followed their disappearance and the moment her husband called to tell her they were dead

Kathleen Chada. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Kathleen Chada Yesterday at 03:30