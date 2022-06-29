Katherine Zappone makes first public appearance since UN job controversy as she launches LGBTQIA+ guide for parents

Katherine Zappone with Dr Lydia Foy at the launch of ShoutOut's LGBTQIA+ guide for parents. Picture: David Conachy

Katherine Zappone with Dr Lydia Foy at launch Ireland’s first LGBTQIA+ guide for parents, which is designed to “quell anxieties and help understand the community.” in Outhouse bar, Dublin.

Katherine Zappone has made her first public appearance since the controversy surrounding her appointment as special envoy to the UN.

Ms Zappone was speaking at the launch of Ireland’s first LGBTQIA+ guide for parents, which is designed to “quell anxieties and help understand the community”.

ShoutOut, an LGBTQIA+ charity focused on educating the public, launched the guide in Outhouse in Dublin city centre to educate and give information to the Irish public.

The aim of the guide is to assist parents and guardians in helping their children navigate their sexuality.

Surrounding the controversy of ‘Merriongate’, Ms Zappone said she is “still processing” what happened last year.

“I’m still processing what happened during that period of time, it was a very stressful period of time,” she said.

“And when I'm finished the processing, I’m going to write about it.”

The outdoor social gathering on July 21 at the Merrion Hotel and organised by the former children's minister was attended by 50 people including the Tánaiste, at a time when Covid restrictions were in place.

The Government was subsequently forced to seek the advice of the Attorney General, who said it complied with the rules at the time.

The gathering came six days before the former children’s minister’s nomination as a UN Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression by Foreign Minister Simon Coveney although the Taoiseach had not been informed – a role she later relinquished amid controversy over the nomination process and the Merrion event.

Ms Zappone previously said she was assured by the Merrion Hotel her private party for friends and former colleagues was in line with the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

She declined to appear before the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee to answer questions on the UN appointment.

The gay rights campaigner was formerly an Independent TD and a minister in the 2016-2020 minority administration headed by Fine Gael.

Speaking about the launch of the guide, Ms Zappone said it was a “privilege and pleasure” to be at the event.

The guide will include contributions from former President Mary McAleese, Ms Zappone herself, and transgender activist Dr Lydia Foy, who won a landmark case on transgender rights in Ireland.

Ms Zappone said the guide's encouragement of the use of inclusive language is vital to bring about change.

"I love its focus and emphasis on the importance of language, the glossary is fantastic,” Ms Zappone said.

“What language do we use to describe who we are? Our language becomes a powerful tool to bring about the change of the celebration and affirmation of difference, of fluidity, for our development, maturity and mental health.

"Language has the power to change how things are. As we use terms such as non-binary, pansexuality, gender expression, we're both accepting the change and promoting the change.

"The guide is encouragement for parents to learn new things, this is really big stuff. My favourite section of the guide is what LGBTQI kids wish their parents and guardians knew.

"The guide's focus on the encouragement of happiness, if your child or young adult is happy in who they are, and if you're happy as a parent or as a guardian in supporting your child to become themselves, what more could any of us want?"

Ms Zappone made her own contribution to the guide and wrote a piece called ‘It's all about love’ in which she reflected on coming out to her own parents at the age of 35.

She married her partner Ann Louise Gilligan in 2003 but Ann Louise passed away in 2017.

She has now moved back her her native United States.

"Every parent or guardian wants their child to be happy. Mine did,” she said. “What happens, though, when they find out that their child is trans or queer or lesbian? How do they help them to be happy, then? This guide offers savvy and practical pointers for answering these questions. I expect greater happiness for our beautiful young people – and their parents – as a result.

The guide, available in hard copy and on ShoutOut’s website, contains information on the many distinct aspects of being LGBTQIA+, such as terminology, coming out, and how parents can be supportive of their children by building inclusive homes.