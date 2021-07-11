Kate Middleton joined by her father at Wimbledon as Prince William will be in Wembley for the Euros final 

The Duchess of Cambridge applauds whilst watching the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles Final between Gordon Reid and Joachim Gerard on court 3 on day thirteen of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story TENNIS Wimbledon. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club arrives at Gate 13 for the final day of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021.

The Duchess of Cambridge makes her way through the grounds on day thirteen of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her father Michael Middleton (second left) watch the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles Final between Gordon Reid and Joachim Gerard on court 3 on day thirteen of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been joined by her father for the final day of this year's Wimbledon championship.

Kate sat with Michael Middleton ahead of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

The royal wore a baby pink belted dress, cream heels and a colourful face mask for the final day of the two-week tournament.

On Saturday, for the women's final, Kate had attended with her husband the Duke of Cambridge.

William will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night for England's historic clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

It is a big weekend of sport for the couple, with keen tennis fan Kate patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, while William is president of the Football Association.