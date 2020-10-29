| 9.2°C Dublin

Kanturk tragedy: ‘The air and energy has been zapped from the town – nobody can speak’

Locals speak in hushed tones about trouble in the O’Sullivan family - but for many who new them, the shock of the tragedy is all the greater because they had seemed so happy. One local farmer who knew Tadgh O’Sullivan since childhood said he never once saw him frown. "He was always smiling. Since he was a boy he was smiling. I know him all my life and I never saw him angry or otherwise. He was a pleasant easy-going and polite person, he always was like that.

"Everyone who encountered Tadgh for whatever reason through his work in Buttevant would say the same thing about him.

“He was proud of those lads and a part of me keeps thinking this is all one big mistake.”
Castlemagner is a small rural village just two kilometres from the O’Sullivan farm in Allossus, where Tadgh, Mark and Diarmuid lost their lives in almost unimaginable circumstances.
The boys played for the GAA club and the family shared their joys and sorrows in the local church.