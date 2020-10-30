| 10.8°C Dublin

Kanturk tragedy: ‘Anne may never go back there – it’s a scene of pure devastation’

Members of the Garda Emergency Response Unit at the scene near Kanturk, where Tadhg, Diarmuid and Mark O'Sullivan were killed. Photo: John Allen/Provision Expand

Catherine Fegan

The O’Sullivan farm in Kanturk was only just emerging from the cover of darkness on Monday morning as Anne O’Sullivan ran towards the gate.

She was unable to open it, say neighbours, and as she frantically raced to find another way out, a scene of devastation was unfolding inside her family home.

Her eldest son, Mark, had been shot in his bedroom. A short time later, her second son Diarmuid and her husband Tadg would also be dead.