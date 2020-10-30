Kanturk tragedy: ‘Anne may never go back there – it’s a scene of pure devastation’

The O’Sullivan farm in Kanturk was only just emerging from the cover of darkness on Monday morning as Anne O’Sullivan ran towards the gate.

She was unable to open it, say neighbours, and as she frantically raced to find another way out, a scene of devastation was unfolding inside her family home.

Her eldest son, Mark, had been shot in his bedroom. A short time later, her second son Diarmuid and her husband Tadg would also be dead.

Although weak from a prolonged illness, Ms O’Sullivan managed to run three quarters of a mile across fields that lead to a neighbouring farmhouse, where her cries and pleas for help sounded the alarm on a tragedy like no other.

“It took her (Anne) almost 40 minutes to get from her house to the next farm over,” said one neighbour. “She was in her night clothes, barefoot.”

Ms O’Sullivan (60), a nurse at Mount Alvernia in Mallow, had been in hospital in Dublin last week for treatment and was accompanied to the capital by her older son, Mark.

It is understood they stayed with neighbours for a few days upon their return to Castlemagner but decided to return to the family homestead on Sunday. Simmering tensions over Ms O’Sullivan’s will (the farmland belonged to her through her father) had caused issues within the family, but she was keen to return home.

The exact details of what happened once she did return are unclear, but it is believed the issue of inheritance was still on the minds of Diarmuid and Tadg as the family came together under the same roof one last time. A close friend of Ms O’Sullivan’s, conscious of what was going on behind the scenes, sent a text to make sure everything was all right. The reply indicated it was.

Having settled into bed that night, Ms O’Sullivan awoke startled to the sound of gunfire. Panic-stricken, she reached for her mobile phone, but was unable to locate it.

As she fled the house, Mark had been shot seven times. It is still unclear who fired the shots, or if both his father and brother, who later turned guns on themselves, were responsible.

By the time she reached safety, her entire family had been annihilated.

“She may never go back there,” said the neighbour. “It’s a scene of pure devastation.”

Yesterday, as gardaí continued to try and piece together the events that led to the suspected murder and double suicide, the O’Sullivan family farm was still blocked off to visitors. A single bouquet of flowers, left as a mark of respect, lay next to a tree. Shortly after lunch, neighbours from surrounding farms arrived bearing more flowers.

Several days after the horror scenes on the O’Sullivan farm, locals remained in a state of shock at the scale of devastation within just one family.

In the nearby village of Castlemagner, and further afield in Kanturk, preparations were being made for the funerals of the three men.

Mrs O’Sullivan, described on the death notices as the “heartbroken wife” of Mr O’Sullivan and “heartbroken mother” of Mark and Diarmuid, was was being comforted by family.

“We will do our best to show our support for Anne over the coming days,” said one Castelmagner local.

“The funerals here for Diarmuid and Tadg are private and Covid-19 means we can’t do much – but the plan is to pay our respects by lining out in the village. Everyone is heartsore for Anne because of how it has all been left now and this bit will be tough.”

An only child, Mrs O’Sullivan (nee Cronin) comes from a well-connected family, several of whom have businesses in Kanturk. Described as quiet and unassuming, she had lived all her life on the farm she later shared with her husband and sons. The land had been in the Cronin family for generations and Ms O’Sullivan is said to have been keen that it was not sold and instead remained within blood ties.

Local parish priest, Father John Magner, who visited Mrs O’Sullivan in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, said the focus was now on supporting her through the next few days. “The thoughts of the entire community are with her,” he said.

“It’s an unspeakable tragedy for which there are no words. I spoke with her at the scene. You try and offer comfort, that’s all you can do.”

On the local parish Facebook page, Canon Tony Bluitt said people in the parishes of Kanturk and Castlemagner offered their deepest sympathies to Ms O’Sullivan “on the tragic loss of her husband Tadg and sons, Mark and Diarmuid”.

“All of us are in deep shock and numbed by this heart-breaking news. We pray the Lord’s consolation for Anne and her family and pray for God’s mercy for Tadg, Diarmuid and Mark. May they rest in peace.”