Justice package aims to improve supports for domestic violence victims

A funding package aimed at assisting vulnerable witnesses and victims of domestic violence and sexual offences is among the stand out features of Budget 2022 in the justice sector.

The move follows considerable focus on domestic violence and abuse during the pandemic lockdowns, which prompted increased demands for support services.

Funding for the Legal Aid Board is set to increase by €3.3m to €47.9m to meet demands for services, including the provision of legal advice to victims of sexual offences.

Spending on victim supports for people who have suffered domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is also set to increase by €5m, bringing it up to €13m. The sum includes €1m to improve Garda Divisional Protective Services Units,

These are units now operating in every Garda division to provide a consistent and professional approach to the investigation of sexual crime, child abuse and domestic abuse.

“Future generations will look back on the scourge of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and ask why it was tolerated as a lesser form of crime and abuse for so long,” said Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. He said the funding package would “extend legal aid for victims, fund awareness campaigns and give An Garda Síochána the tools they need to help victims and punish those responsible”.

The measures are part of an overall budget of €3.15bn for the justice sector for 2022, up 5pc on this year.

As with previous years, An Garda Síochána soaks up two-thirds of this. The force’s funding is set to increase by €110m to €2.06bn in 2022.

Big ticket items include the recruitment of 800 additional gardaí and 400 civilian staff to free up more gardaí for front line duties. The increase could see Garda numbers drawing close to 15,000 next year, the centenary of the force, depending on the level of retirements. Mr McGrath said this was part of a commitment to prioritise visible policing in both rural and urban communities.

The Garda Mountain Bike Unit is to be expanded by 20 per cent, with the purchase of 100 additional mountain bikes, while the Garda fleet will become increasing electric.

Mr McGrath said the past year had regrettably brought with it a rise in anti-social behaviour in some communities. Funding for a youth justice strategy aimed at providing early interventions for children and young people will jump by €6.7m to €21m.

Meanwhile, funding for the courts is set to increase by €5.2m to €164m to support a modernisation programme which has seen increased use of digital technology and aims to make the courts more user friendly.

Funding for the Data Protection Commission (DPC) is set to increase by €4.1m, bringing it up to €23m in 2022. Most of the increase will go on additional staff. The 21pc increase comes on the back of complaints about delays by the DPC in reaching decisions in investigations.

The DPC has a considerable workload as several tech companies have their European headquarters in Dublin, making the commission the de-facto regulator for their European data activities.