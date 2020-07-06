Justice Minister warns of fresh pubs crackdown if rules continue to be broken

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has urged the public to comply with Covid-19 health regulations and described scenes of people socialising over the weekend as ‘disappointing.’

The Minister said the issue on whether new powers were needed for Gardai to deal with Covid restrictions will be kept under review.

She was speaking after her first meeting with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and was asked whether the Gardai had sufficient resources to deal with Covid restrictions particularly in the area of clubs and bars.

She said, "This is obviously something we need to continuously review. I think to date the vast majority of citizens, business, whether pubs or restaurants over the weekend, have complied with regulations.

"They put in place measures to not just protect their staff, but obviously protect people coming into their premises.

"Of course we have seen some scenes over the weekend that were disappointing.

"I would ask and I would urge everybody to comply with public health regulations because we have come so far. We have made such great progress and whilst we have been able to implement measures and bring them forward, what we do not want is to have to reimplement any of these measures that we have now relaxed over the last while."

"Certainly it is an issue that will be kept under review. I will be meeting with my Cabinet colleagues later today and obviously we will keep engaged with the Commissioner if further measures or perhaps proposals are needed for them."

In relation to reprimands for publicans who do not comply she said; "What we want to see is compliance from everybody and if you look at the vast majority of premises over the weekend, people were compliant.

"(And) measures were put in place so if we need to ask and engage with various different sectors to comply, we will do that and review that and if that does not happen, if certain premises continue to disregard those regulations, then obviously further measures will have to be taken but this is about working with people."

The Garda Commissioner said that over the weekend Gardai carried out 6,000 visits to licensed premises and, "what we found were the vast majority were compliant. We did find breaches of the regulations, we also found breaches of the licensing laws as well in a minority of cases.

"We also found a situation which was highlighted on social media in Dame Lane (Dublin), which was a public order situation and was dealt with as such.’

‘This has been a collective effort by society, I know there was shock at the scenes over the weekend, those scenes were pretty much isolated to one place. The broader picture is one of compliance and people particularly businesses doing their best."

He said Gardai have submitted a report to Government on what they experienced over the weekend and, "we will see what will come from that following our prior discussions with government but this is a situation that is evolving in terms of the practice we are seeing in licensed premises and we respond in terms of our operation."

