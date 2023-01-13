Justice Minister Simon Harris condemns ‘small, sinister’ group protesting against asylum seekers

JUSTICE Minister Simon Harris and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said they believe a small group of far-right individuals with international support are involved in a sinister, organised campaign to intimidate asylum seekers and sow dissent within Irish communities for their own political benefit.

The admission came as Commissioner Harris said Gardaí were now investigating recent far-right protests amid concerns they have been supported by other far right and neo-Nazi groups in Europe and North America.

Social media posts are now being reviewed amid concern that disinformation was being used to try to stoke fear within communities here over asylum seekers.

Both the minister and Garda commissioner were speaking in the wake of controversial demonstrations staged by far-right groups in Dublin and Cork to protest at social support being provided for asylum seekers.

In Dublin, protestors targeted the family home of Councillor Vincent Jackson, who had spoken out about the impact on Irish communities of such far right protests.

“Gardaí put themselves in harm's way on a daily basis to keep us safe and to keep the people of this country safe,” the minister said.

“There is a small but sinister element attempting to sow division within communities across our country."

“Commissioner Harris has spoken very clearly in relation to this issue and I want to thank the gardaí for their ongoing policing efforts at this time.

“It is also important to note that communities right across this country are welcoming people to our shores, and are welcoming people to their communities.

“And while we did see relatively small protests in a number of locations last night, we also saw many communities speak out about those protests and say that is not in my name.

“We saw many people on a cross-party basis say that is not in my name either.

“I heard Councillor Vincent Jackson speaking – who I know and respect and who is a great local representative – and I was very struck by the absolute chaos these protests caused to communities.

“These people do not speak for communities, they do not speak for Ireland.

“It is a small, sinister and far-right element – we need to call that out for what it is.

"My thoughts are with Councillor Jackson and his family. I can only imagine – in fact, I have some experience of – how worrying and frightening it must be for him and his family and his children.

“We should call that out for what it is – utterly unacceptable behaviour. It is not a protest, it is an attempt to intimidate and it cannot be tolerated in my view.”

Commissioner Harris said gardaí are carefully examining recent far-right protests.

"We are very, very aware of what is happening on the ground. We have received a huge amount of information from the public. We do police all of these protests and events,” he said.

“We police them in a manner which preserves the peace in the first place. But we also make sure that laws are not broken and that public safety is maintained.

“Up until now these protests have been peaceful and they have complied with garda direction – we have policed them in a manner which we believe is commensurate with the behaviour that we see.”

However, concern over the protests has been increasing, with politicians, media members and community activists being intimidated over recent days.

In Cork, a road was blocked by protestors while gardaí are investigating a threat to target a Dublin hotel which is now housing asylum seekers.

Commissioner Harris said: “We are gathering information on individuals, in the background, who have a more sinister agenda, and who wish to use this for their own motives.

“Their motives are not good. Their motives could be described as far right. We are very much aware of that, and our investigations and inquiries are ongoing in respect of them.

"But we have to wait and see what happens. If there is a breach of the criminal law then of course we will act and prepare a report on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“These are individuals – very, very small in number – who find influence through social media and they wish to bring out numbers through false information and create fear and concern within the community.

“They are driven by prejudice, it has to be said. We are very, very aware of that and the risk to public safety and the risk of crime.

“These individuals are our responsibility in terms of national security and our responsibility in terms of preventing crime and gathering intelligence.

“We are conducting our inquiries, as you would expect . I am aware of the remarks of the Councillor (Jackson). Obviously we will make contact today, reassure that individual and then adapt our policing plan to make sure these kinds of events won't happen again.

“These events have flourished over the past number of weeks and we have maintained a policing presence. And where a suspected breach of the law occurs, we will act.”

The commissioner and minister were speaking as 25 gardaí graduated from the Garda College in Templemore.

A total of 24 of the gardaí represent the final part of the 2019 recruit intake which was delayed by the impact of the pandemic.

Graduating recruits include 18 men and seven women, and brings the garda personnel total to 14,157.