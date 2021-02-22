Justice Minister launches legislation to extend pub, nightclub and off-licence opening hours

The Minister for Justice has launched new legislation to extend the opening hours of pubs, nightclubs and off-licences from next year.

Minister Helen McEntee today launched the Justice Plan 2021, which has over 200 actions within it, including an update of the State’s licensing laws which sees staggering and extended closing times for bars, pubs and nightclubs.

The Minister said that she hopes to have the legislation in place from next year.

Read More

“I hope to have it implemented next year, so this is not about having everything in place when Covid hopefully leaves us or that we’re in a position where our night-time economy can presume, but it's making sure that that industry knows we’re planning ahead,” she said.

“This legislation cannot happen overnight, it will take time.

“We’re starting it now, acknowledging the difficult situation that this industry finds itself in, knowing that what they want now, certainty is when they can open, supports that will ensure that they can reopen but they also want to know that we’re thinking beyond that,” she added.

She said that she wants it to kick in “as soon as possible”.

“We need to make sure that we engage with all stakeholders and that we do so appropriately,” Minister McEntee added.

While work has already begun at the Department of Justice in looking at how Ireland’s licensing laws can be updated, the Department is working together with the Night-time Economy taskforce.

The Minister said that there will also be engagement with An Garda Siochana and local communities who may be affected by the extended opening hours of cultural venues.

“It’s about making sure that we have a variety and that we can support this industry and sector but doing so with communities doing so with An Garda Siochana doing so with all stakeholders.”

Read More

Online Editors