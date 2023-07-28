Justice Minister Helen McEntee to unveil new package of up to €10m aimed at increasing garda visibility in Dublin

It will be made immediately available and will provide for 240,000 extra Garda hours, or 20,000 extra Garda shifts, in the Dublin Metropolitan Region to the end of the yearIt comes as some 87 new gardaí will graduate today‘Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit and I am committed to increasing the number of Gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe, and to build stronger, safer communities,’ Minister said

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will today announce she has secured a new funding package of up to €10m specifically targeted at increasing Garda visibility in Dublin.

It will be made immediately available and will provide for 240,000 extra Garda hours, or 20,000 extra Garda shifts, in the Dublin Metropolitan Region to the end of the year.

Ms McEntee will make the announcement while attending the latest Garda graduation ceremony in the Garda College in Templemore.

She will also say that recruitment into An Garda Síochána is gathering pace, with bigger intakes every 11 weeks.

Some 87 new gardaí will graduate today; 135 recruits entered the college in February, 154 in May and almost 180 will enter Templemore on Monday. In addition, 24 Gardaí graduated in January.

This means that, by next week, over 100 new Gardaí will have graduated so far this year; another 470 will be in active training – and two more classes are due into Templemore in October and December.

She said: “I am very pleased to provide An Garda Síochána with this significant funding boost, which will go straight to funding extra high visibility policing on the streets of our capital.

“I have informed the Commissioner that it is being made exclusively available for overtime in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit and I am committed to increasing the number of Gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe, and to build stronger, safer communities.”

“Our recruitment into An Garda Síochána is also gathering pace – and we are on track to have 800 new recruits into the college this year.

“Next week, our biggest class this year will start their training, with almost 180 new recruits entering Templemore.

“And the new Community Safety Partnership for Dublin’s north inner city, which I was pleased to establish, will publish its Community Safety Plan in the coming weeks.

“This brings together a range of agencies, groups and organisations to improve safety, and acknowledges that community safety is not an issue for An Garda Síochána alone.”

According to the department, the new funding will give An Garda Síochána a significant boost to their overtime budget to put more Gardaí on the beat in the capital.