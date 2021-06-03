Justice Minister Helen McEntee shares picture of her five-week-old son

Minister for Justice and new mother Helen McEntee has shared an adorable update of her 5-week-old son on Instagram.

Minister McEntee shared a snap of baby Michael Shane Hickey on her story today, tagging her husband Paul Hickey and adding the hashtag “#daddystwin”.

In an Instagram post last month, Minister McEntee shared a picture of herself and a week-old Michael Shane, thanking everyone for the congratulations and nice wishes, and adding “he was determined not to give his mammy any time off, arriving over two weeks early, but we’re home and he’s doing great so we couldn’t ask for more”.

The couple welcomed their first child into the world on 28 April in the Rotunda Hospital, just two days after Minister McEntee made history by becoming the first female minister to take maternity leave while in office.

Minister McEntee will take six months of maternity leave, with the justice brief being delegated to Minister Heather Humphreys in her absence.

Minister McEntee has vowed that when she returns to the office, she will work on legislation to enshrine maternity leave for politicians in law.

“It’s really important that women see other women in roles and positions being able to take maternity leave, being able to return to their jobs and return to the positions that they were working in before,” she said.

“Most importantly, what I hope to see in the future is that this won’t just apply to me but that other Ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, will be able to avail of maternity leave.”

The Citizens Assembly is currently examining as to whether or not constitutional change may be needed to bring in this change and is expected to make a recommendation this month.