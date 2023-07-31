Justice Minister Helen McEntee must ‘make a decision’ on garda retirement age amid recruitment woes – AGSI

The AGSI have called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to "make a decision" on the Garda retirement age. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has called on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to “make a decision” on the extension of retirement age for gardaí.

It is two years since the association first wrote to Minister McEntee on the issue, the AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

She was speaking amid calls for an increase in garda numbers following a serious attack on an American tourist in Dublin city centre almost two weeks ago.

The assault of New Yorker Stephen Termini (57) has sparked a conversation on safety in the capital.

Ms Cunningham said the AGSI needs to be open to any concept that might bring “an extra visible garda presence or extra gardaí into the organisation.”

She said the association is reiterating its position on the extension of the retirement age for gardaí, adding the Minister McEntee should make a decision on the issue “one way or another in the near future.”

“It's two years ago since AGSI wrote to the Minister for Justice to ask her around the extension of retirement age for gardaí beyond 60 years and that's compulsory,” she told Morning Ireland.

"As you know gardaí are forced to retire at 60. Many of them are fit, well and able to stay working – and indeed want to stay working – in providing a service to communities.

"It's two years since we asked the Minister for Justice to explore this issue and I know Deputy [Cian] O’Callaghan has raised this recently but it is something that AGSI have supported and it is something we asked about two years ago.

"So we would be calling on the Minister for Justice to please make the decision on this one way or the other in the near future.”

Ms Cunningham said the AGSI does not have a position on whether the recruitment age should be changed, but said it needs to be “open” to whatever might encourage more people to enter the organisation.

“This is a concept that has come before AGSI. The association doesn't have a position on it,” she said, adding it is open to discussion on the subject.

"In an era where we're finding it hard to recruit people, I think we all need to be open to exploring any concept possible that might bring in an extra visible garda presence or extra gardaí into the organisation.”