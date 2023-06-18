Justice Minister Helen McEntee looking for compromise with Green Party over garda use of facial recognition technology

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she wants to find a compromise with Green Party coalition partners in a row over use facial recognition technology in planned garda body cameras.

Amid strong reports that Fine Gael in government is to give in to Green demands to separate out the question of facial recognition, Ms McEntee has spoken again stressed the need for compromise on the issue.

The Minister did not deny that the Green Party is getting its way on this and, on Newstalk radio, she stressed that talks were ongoing and an early resolution hoped for.

Ms McEntee stressed that gardaí urgently needed new body cameras to improve their own security in a variety of policing situations.

Garda unions have repeatedly warned officers are very frequently videoed by the people they are trying to police and the Garda Commissioner has advanced similar arguments.

The Green Party is not opposed to garda body cameras – but it wants the use of facial recognition separated out from these, arguing that its use risks unfair “racial profiling.”

They argue that a comprehensive report on the issue, as part of artificial intelligence use generally, should be awaited and garda body camera legislation can be introduced separately sooner.

The Sunday Independent reported that separate legislation – dubbed the Garda Digital and Facial Recognition Bill – will be framed shortly. It will allow for earlier draft legislation on garda body cameras to proceed swiftly but the new draft law could take much longer to take effect.

Ms McEntee has long insisted that the use of facial recognition was not for racial profiling - but for combatting serious crimes and to be used after the event. The emerging compromise can end a longstanding row on this issue.